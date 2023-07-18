Overwatch 2 player uses perfectly timed emote to avoid certain death

The perfect strategy for survival in Overwatch has been found by a Junkrat player, who used a rather unique feature of the game to survive in a recent match. An Overwatch 2 tank was outsmarted by the DPS player who used, of all things, an emote to stay alive.

Junkrat proved that Overwatch 2 “can be scary sometimes” as he tried to escape a flock of bloodthirsty enemies all trying to take his final three health points away. In a last-ditch attempt, the Junkrat ran to the top floor of the apartments in King’s Row to survive until his teammates came back to save him.

Overwatch 2 has various emotes that change how a player is positioned on-screen. The emote in question made Junkrat lie down, leaving the Roadhog hot on his tail completely bewildered as he turned the corner to find no one there, as shown via a July 17 Reddit post.

The Junkrat used his exclusive “Lounging” emote which makes him lie down on his side. Thus making him small enough for the opposing Orisa to miss entirely as he continued his search.

One player even suggested this be the inception of a new game mode where Overwatch characters play a version of Dead by Daylight, a multiplayer survival horror game where players run and hide from a killer.

Related: Overwatch players are already tired of facing one overpowered hero following recent buffs

Emotes have been used to dupe the opposing team in a variety of situations. Earlier this year, a Mercy player confused a whole team by simply sitting in a bush next to the bridge on Midtown. The Mercy remained unseen, keeping the payload stuck in its position while opponents tried to track her down.

Players can get their hands on life-saving emotes via the Overwatch 2 store. While the Blizzard developers provide free cosmetics and emotes occasionally, odds are you’ll have to fork out some cash or coins to pick up one that you want.

Now that we’ve seen OW2 emotes saving lives, it might be worth breaking the piggy bank open to get some in your collection. For safety reasons, of course.



About the author