Overwatch 2 shop rotation: Here’s what you can buy this week

The Overwatch 2 cosmetic store is the perfect destination for competitive and casual gamers with a little extra cash to burn. There’s a bountiful selection of skins, buddies, and good times to be had scouring the OW2 shop.

For those of you who don’t feel like updating your game to see what’s in store—you’ve come to the right place.

Free-to-play games like Overwatch 2 need some of your hard-earned cash from time to time to provide a free-flowing and enjoyable experience in other aspects of the hero shooter. How do you think they keep servers up? I don’t know (and sometimes they don’t). Either way, the world of Overwatch 2 cosmetics is evergrowing, and will eventually fill your inventory with Tracer skin after Tracer skin—and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

What skins are in the Overwatch 2 store?

This week’s Overwatch 2 skins are like no other—because I haven’t purchased them all yet.

Overwatch 2’s June 26, 2023 Shop store looks like this:

Moira Plague Doctor Bundle: 2000 Overwatch Coins

Moira Plague Doctor Skin in Overwatch 2 shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moira’s “Plague Doctor” bundle sees the support hero sporting some 1600s attire. The plague doctor’s incredibly fitting for a healer like Moira as she drains players’ life force with her “Biotic Grasp”. Not only will you get a saw attached to your hip, but you’ll receive the “Rigorous Testing” highlight intro and the “Plague Doctor” player icon.

Biohazard Ramattra Bundle: 1900 Overwatch Coins

Ramattra Biohazard Skin in Overwatch 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ramattra’s “Biohazard” Legendary skin has made its way into the storefront. Once this particular tank enters his Nemisis form, players will have giant purple arms and legs, guaranteed to scare off any DPS looking to pick a fight. If you purchase the bundle, you’ll receive the “Syringe” weapon charm and the “Biohazard” name card.

D.VA Anniversary Bundle: 2400 Overwatch Coins

D.VA Anniversary Bundle Academy skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports D.VA Anniversary Bundle Varsity Skin Overwatch 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “Varsity” and “Academy” Legendary skins are a part of this top-tier bundle. The Cheap price for two legendary skins is more than enough to get cosmetic collectors hyped. Players will get the “Dance” emote, the “At Ease” victory pose, “Level Up!” voice lines and the “Academy” player icon as part of this 2400 coin bundle. How could you lose?

Reaper Plague Doctor Bundle: 1000 Overwatch Coins

Reaper Plague Doctor Skin in Overwatch 2 Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaper’s time to shine in the Overwatch 2 store comes at a reasonable price. The shotgun-wielding DPS sports a similar getup to Moira, but in his own dark and mysterious way. Players will get the “Plague Doctor” skin, the “Cackle” victory pose, and the “I’ll See You In Hell” voice line as part of this cheap bundle.

Gladiator Mega Bundle: 2600 Overwatch Coins

Gladiator Doomfist Skin In Overwatch 2 Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports Gladiator Queen Junker Queen skin in Overwatch 2 shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players can feast their eyes on the Gladiator bundle featuring the “Gladiator” Doomfist skin and the “Gladiator Queen” Junker Queen skin. These skins would make Maximus Decimus Meridius nervous and won’t set you back too much. The 2600 bundle features the “Gladiatrix Roar” highlight intro, the “Stomped Some Face” voice line, and the “Gladiator Helm” spray for Junker Queen.

Doomfist players will get the “Gladiator” and the “Gladimari” player icons, alongside a “Thumbs Down” spray.

Fleur De Lis Widowmaker Bundle: 1300 Overwatch Coins

Fleur De Lis Widowmaker Skin in Overwatch 2 store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fleur-De-Lis translates to “Lily Flower” in French, but is typically known as a decorative symbol used in the twelfth century with French Monarchs. This 1300 bundle features the “Fleur De Lis” Widowmaker skin, alongside the “Itsy Bitsy Spider” highlight intro, the “Surveillance” victory pose, “Fleur De Lis” player icons, and the “Fleur De Lis” spray.

Valkyrie Wings Weapon Charm: Free

Valkyrie Wings buddy in Overwatch 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon charm is free! Need I say more? Claim the Valkyrie Wings buddy in Overwatch 2 for a staggering zero coins. It’s always a blessing when the Overwatch overlords deliver us a free cosmetic. This is one to add to the collection.

