Overwatch 2 and Le Sserafim collab includes free Legendary skin that no one asked for

Overwatch 2’s upcoming collaboration with K-pop group Le Sserafim will include a sixth new skin, but it’s for a hero you would have never expected—Junkrat.

Blizzard released a trailer today for Overwatch 2’s Le Sserafim in-game collab that begins on Wednesday, Nov. 1. And while everyone anticipated the new skins for Brigitte, D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer, there was one other new Legendary skin that Blizzard added into the mix.

The new Legendary Fawksey James Junkrat skin depicts the explosive Australian DPS hero as the ultimate K-pop fan, complete with purple and pink attire head-to-toe. Blizzard has indicated that players will have a chance to earn the skin without paying any money, implying it will be available through event-specific challenges.

If this collab is like most of Overwatch 2’s limited-time events, the Junkrat skin will likely be earned through a challenge that requires players to complete a certain number of other event-specific challenges. Frequently, those challenges will encourage players to try out any new limited-time game modes, like the Le Sserafim collab event’s Concert Clash game mode.

Concert Clash is a three-vs-three capture-the-flag mode that will be set on a reworked version of the control map Busan. A trailer for the event showcased Busan with Le Sserafim imaging throughout, as well as jump pads for players to find high ground.

The inclusion of Junkrat in the Le Sserafim collab event comes across as somewhat perplexing because he was never included or teased in any of Blizzard’s marketing for the collab prior to today. Some fans theorized that Ashe might get a skin in this event because the omnic security guard in Le Sserafim’s “Perfect Night” music video looked suspiciously like her sidekick B.O.B., but it looks like people wishing for a “security detail” Ashe skin will have to wait.

