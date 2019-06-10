Kodak joins ATL Academy on a 2-way contract

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Atlanta Reign support player Steven “Kodak” Rosenberger has moved to the Overwatch League’s Contenders team ATL Academy. Kodak joins the Contenders team as a two-way player next to Blake “Gator” Scott and Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway.

“The current meta of @overwatchleague dictates a dedication to building synergy around a core six,” Kodak wrote in a TwitLonger. “As a result of the meta I’ve not seen as much time in as I’m used to. Which was the reason I decided to step down from the main team to compete in NA Contenders with @ATLAcademyOW to improve as a player and to keep competing.”

ATL Academy on Twitter 🔔 Announcement Time: Class Is In Session! 🔔 @KodakOW has opted to join Reign-mates Gator and FunnyAstro alongside the rest of ATL Academy in hopes of schooling @owpathtopro NA Contenders as we chase the gauntlet. Hey, Nordamerika, wir hoffen, dein Deutsch ist gut. 🇩🇪 #ATLWin

With Kodak’s move to ATL Academy, the Reign’s lineup now features three two-way contracts. As the first of the three, Gator signed on with the Overwatch League team in October and followed suit with the Contenders team a month later, while FunnyAstro joined both teams in March.

According to the official Overwatch League rules, teams may have up to four two-way players during each stage. A maximum of two two-way players can compete in a single Contenders match, and they aren’t allowed to play in both the Contenders division and in the professional league in the same week. Players will lose their Contenders eligibility if they appear on the Overwatch League stage more than twice in one stage.

ATL Academy most recently locked down fourth place in the Overwatch Contenders Atlantic Showdown as one of the top six teams from Europe, North America, and South America. Prior to the showdown, the Contenders team took home second place in season one of the North American West division, falling to Team Envy in the finals.

“‪The Academy team has accomplished incredible things these past two seasons and only needs a slight push to hit the top and I’ll try everything I got to help us win the trophy,” Kodak said.