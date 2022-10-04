How to purchase Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass

Overwatch 2 is finally live and the PvP version of the game is officially free-to-play. Those looking to get their hands on the game for good are flocking to the game and looking to buy the premium version of the battle pass.

Purchasing the battle pass is fairly easy, but it will cost you a bit of money. The battle pass has 80 reward tiers for those who buy the premium track, and costs around $10 USD. Players will need to take a few steps to buy the premium battle pass, but the process is fairly easy.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

How to buy Overwatch Coins

In order to buy the premium battle pass, players must first buy Overwatch Coins. This is the premium currency that requires a purchase in order to get them. There may be some instances where players can earn the currency in-game, but the majority of Overwatch Coins will be obtained by purchasing them.

To buy Overwatch Coins, players can head to the shop to buy them, or they can head to the premium battle pass to make things a little more streamlined. From the battle pass screen, click on “upgrade battle pass” and it will take you to the screen to purchase Overwatch Coins.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The premium battle pass costs 1,000 Overwatch Coins to purchase, or you can buy the pass plus 20 battle pass tiers for 2,200 coins. One thousand Overwatch Coins comes out to $10 USD, while the 2,200 Overwatch Coins cost $20.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players can buy the premium battle pass at any point during the battle pass season. Those who do purchase the premium track after they’ve already leveled up the free track will receive all of the rewards up to the tier they’ve unlocked in the free pass.

In addition to the free battle pass, players can also purchase skin packs and a starter pack which costs various amounts of Overwatch Coins.