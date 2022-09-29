Overwatch 2 showcases first look at some Legendary skins coming to season one shop

Overwatch 2 is right around the corner and fans got a first look today at some images and takes from journalists who had access to the game early. Now, Overwatch has shown off some of the new skins that will be available in the shop.
Each Legendary skin bundle will cost 2,000 Overwatch Coins, which equates to about $20. In the bundle, players will get a new Legendary skin, an emote, victory pose, voice line, and spray. For week one, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Sojourn, and Doomfist all have skins available for purchase.
Doomfist’s skin is in a starter pack that costs $4.99 and gives 500 Overwatch Coins and the Epic Kìnìún skin. Five hundred Overwatch Coins translates to about $5, so if players buy this pack, they’ll get the full value of the currency and the skin as a bonus.
All items in Sojourn, Kiriko, and Junker Queen’s Legendary bundle
Every hero bundle has the same number of items in it, with things specific to that character. Below are all of the things players can expect to get if they purchase one of these bundles.
Sojourn
- Troop Commander Legendary skin
- Weapons Check emote
- Primed victory pose
- A World To Save voice line
- Disruptor Shot spray
Junker Queen
- Circuit Breaker Legendary skin
- Sharpen emote
- Sharpen victory pose
- Knife To See Ya voice line
- Gracie spray
Kiriko
- Athleisure Legendary skin
- Laugh emote
- Companion victory pose
- The Youth voice line
- Lo-Fi spray
For the second week of the season, Overwatch also revealed which heroes will have a skin bundle, but they won’t be available when the game launches on Oct. 4. They will replace week one’s skin bundles.
Week two will contain skin bundles for Sojourn, Ashe, and Baptiste. Sojourn’s is a detective-themed bundle, Ashe’s is called Merry Outlaws, and Baptiste’s is called Blue Steel. These bundles will likely also cost 2,000 Overwatch Coins to purchase.