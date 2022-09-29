How much do Overwatch 2’s Overwatch coins cost?

How much will you have to shell out for that sweet, sweet gold?

One of the many changes that Overwatch 2 is bringing to the franchise is Overwatch coins. This shiny-new digital currency functions somewhat similar to the coins in the first game, but you can also use it for new kinds of purchases. You can use Overwatch coins to purchase items directly from the new in-game shop; no more having to hope for coin drops or duplicate items in loot boxes to save up for your favorite skin.

Besides doing away with loot boxes, Overwatch 2 has made it so that you can purchase coins directly with real money. While you can still earn them without paying a cent by playing the game, those who want to speed up their access to a great skin or another cosmetic can, in essence, pay for exactly what they want rather than a chance of getting something good.

How much will you have to shell out for Overwatch Coins? We’ve got the answer here.

Purchasing Overwatch Coins

You can purchase Overwatch Coins through the in-game store. Choose Shop from the main menu, then look for the plus sign in the screen’s upper-right corner. Clicking on this will bring up the option to purchase more coins as well as display the cost of coin bundles and the number of coins you already have.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The smallest amount of coins you can purchase is 500 for $4.99. 1,000 can be purchased for $9.99, the same price as buying two packs of 500. The next tier up is where the bonus coins start: players can purchase 2,200 coins for $19.99, a 10 percent bonus over simply buying two packs of 1,000. The bonus increases to 14 percent for the next tier, which offers 5,700 coins for $49.99. The largest tier grants 11,600 coins for $99.99, a 16 percent bonus over purchasing the coins in smaller increments.

Once purchased, Overwatch coins are granted immediately and can be used to purchase items from the shop. You can also use coins to purchase a season’s premium battle pass, which costs 1,000 coins (roughly $10).