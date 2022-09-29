All free and premium rewards in Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass

See all of the things the battle pass has to offer.

Mei, Winston, and Junkrat display their new cosmetics.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 is coming soon and players are eager to know what the rewards will look like for the new battle pass coming to the game. This is the first battle pass in Overwatch’s history, after all.

The new reward track has a free option and a paid option. The premium battle pass is available to players for 1,000 Overwatch Coins, which is the currency for the game. That price is equivalent to $10 and many players will be weighing whether the premium battle pass is worth it.

There are far more rewards for the premium battle pass than the free one, and players will have to work to unlock the new heroes that are introduced in each season if they don’t pay for the premium reward track. Here are all of the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass rewards for both versions to help make a decision on whether to purchase the premium one or not.

Overwatch 2 premium battle pass rewards

  1. Kiriko hero unlocked, 20 percent XP all season boost, D.Va EDM skin (Legendary), Cybermari weapon charm
  2. Cybermari Player Icon
  3. Sky Centurion name card
  4. Moira “You can be improved” voice line
  5. Reaper cookie emote
  6. Mei Fist bump victory pose
  7. Winston Salute spray
  8. Mechanical Brain souvenir
  9. Lucio “Stand Up” voice line
  10. Winston Tactical skin (Epic)
  11. Holo Sakura player icon
  12. Sakura name card
  13. Soldier 76 Locked and Loaded highlight intro
  14. Cassidy Only You spray
  15. Origami Crane weapon charm
  16. Sojourn Evaluate victory pose
  17. DJ D.Va Spray
  18. Great Waves Name Card
  19. Zenyatta “Exist” Voice Line
  20. Kiriko “Hinotori” Skin (Legendary)
  21. EDM Player Icon
  22. Sojourn Dogtag Spray
  23. Pineapple Pizza Souvenir
  24. Sombra Translocator Victory Pose
  25. Kiriko “On My Bike” Voice Line
  26. Baptiste Raboday Emote
  27. Junker Queen Lion Slayer Spray
  28. Mitzi and Friends Name Card
  29. Hanzo “A Long Way Down” Voice Line
  30. Sojourn Commando Skin (Legendary)
  31. Commando Player Icon
  32. Pharah Sky Centurion Spray
  33. Tracer Nailed It Highlight Intro
  34. Cassidy “Neck of the Woods” Voice Line
  35. Tokki Keyring Weapon Charm
  36. Brigitte Noble Victory Pose
  37. Kiriko Cyber Phoenix Spray
  38. Omni Code Name Card
  39. Sojourn “It’s All Connected” Voice Line
  40. Junker Queen Beast Hunter skin (Epic)
  41. Kumihimo Player Icon
  42. Puzzle Cube Souvenir
  43. Cassidy Rise N’ Shine spray
  44. Moira Ponder Victory Pose
  45. Ana “High Tech, Low Tech…” voice line
  46. Junkrat Sipping emote
  47. Sigma Crows spray
  48. Hinotori player icon
  49. Sigma “Parts and Whole” voice line
  50. Mercy Miko skin (Legendary)
  51. Arcade spray
  52. EDM Tokki player icon
  53. D.Va Incoming! highlight intro
  54. Sojourn “Upgrades” voice line
  55. Kitsune weapon charm
  56. Genji Just Breathe spray
  57. Cyber Demon name card
  58. Genji “The Dragon and I Are One” voice line
  59. Roadhog Hologram victory pose
  60. Pharah Sky Centurion skin (Legendary)
  61. Brain player icon
  62. Kiriko “Run With Blades” voice line
  63. Rainbow Pool name card
  64. Hanzo Itadakimasu emote
  65. Sojourn Commando spray
  66. Echo Poised victory pose
  67. Junker Queen “I Do Love Neon” voice line
  68. Folded Crane souvenir
  69. Kitsune player icon
  70. Cassidy Forest Ranger skin (Epic)
  71. Junkrat Crime Boss spray
  72. Forest Ranger player icon
  73. Orisa “I Do Not Cower” voice line
  74. Robo Thumb souvenir
  75. Cyberdemon Mask weapon charm
  76. Sojourn Old Soldiers spray
  77. Junker Queen Crowned victory pose
  78. Ashe Do Something highlight intro
  79. Synthwave name card
  80. Genji Mythic skin, Cyber Demon player icon, Demonic Deflection common spray

Overwatch 2 free battle pass rewards

Overwatch 2’s free battle pass is the same as the premium battle pass, but only certain tiers are unlockable. Every four levels, players will unlock an item on the free battle pass, but they will need to gather all of the XP as if they were going through the premium battle pass. If at any point in time a player on the free battle pass decides to purchase the premium one, all of the progress made will unlock at once.

For example, if a player on the free battle pass unlocks tier level 20 and decides they want to buy the premium battle pass, all of the previous battle pass tiers from level one through 20 will unlock at the time of purchase.

Here are all of the battle pass rewards on the free track, as well as what tier they unlock.

  • Tier two – Cybermari player icon
  • Tier six – Mei Fist Bump victory pose
  • Tier 10 – Winston Tactical skin
  • Tier 13 – Soldier 76 Locked and Loaded highlight intro
  • Tier 19 – Zenyatta Exist voice line
  • Tier 23 – Pineapple Pizza souvenir
  • Tier 28 – Mitzi and Friends name card
  • Tier 31 – Commando player icon
  • Tier 36 – Brigitte Noble victory pose
  • Tier 39 – Sojourn It’s All Connected voice line
  • Tier 43 – Cassidy Rise N’ Shine spray
  • Tier 46 – Junkrat Sipping emote
  • Tier 51 – Arcade spray
  • Tier 55 – Kiriko unlocked, Kitsune souvenir
  • Tier 58 – Genji The Dragon and I Are One voice line
  • Tier 61 – Brain player icon
  • Tier 65 – Soujourn Commando spray
  • Tier 70 – Cassidy Forest Ranger skin
  • Tier 71 – Junkrat Crime Boss spray
  • Tier 74 – Robo Thumb souvenir
  • Tier 79 – Synthwave name card