All free and premium rewards in Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass

Overwatch 2 is coming soon and players are eager to know what the rewards will look like for the new battle pass coming to the game. This is the first battle pass in Overwatch’s history, after all.

The new reward track has a free option and a paid option. The premium battle pass is available to players for 1,000 Overwatch Coins, which is the currency for the game. That price is equivalent to $10 and many players will be weighing whether the premium battle pass is worth it.

There are far more rewards for the premium battle pass than the free one, and players will have to work to unlock the new heroes that are introduced in each season if they don’t pay for the premium reward track. Here are all of the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass rewards for both versions to help make a decision on whether to purchase the premium one or not.

Overwatch 2 premium battle pass rewards

Kiriko hero unlocked, 20 percent XP all season boost, D.Va EDM skin (Legendary), Cybermari weapon charm Cybermari Player Icon Sky Centurion name card Moira “You can be improved” voice line Reaper cookie emote Mei Fist bump victory pose Winston Salute spray Mechanical Brain souvenir Lucio “Stand Up” voice line Winston Tactical skin (Epic) Holo Sakura player icon Sakura name card Soldier 76 Locked and Loaded highlight intro Cassidy Only You spray Origami Crane weapon charm Sojourn Evaluate victory pose DJ D.Va Spray Great Waves Name Card Zenyatta “Exist” Voice Line Kiriko “Hinotori” Skin (Legendary) EDM Player Icon Sojourn Dogtag Spray Pineapple Pizza Souvenir Sombra Translocator Victory Pose Kiriko “On My Bike” Voice Line Baptiste Raboday Emote Junker Queen Lion Slayer Spray Mitzi and Friends Name Card Hanzo “A Long Way Down” Voice Line Sojourn Commando Skin (Legendary) Commando Player Icon Pharah Sky Centurion Spray Tracer Nailed It Highlight Intro Cassidy “Neck of the Woods” Voice Line Tokki Keyring Weapon Charm Brigitte Noble Victory Pose Kiriko Cyber Phoenix Spray Omni Code Name Card Sojourn “It’s All Connected” Voice Line Junker Queen Beast Hunter skin (Epic) Kumihimo Player Icon Puzzle Cube Souvenir Cassidy Rise N’ Shine spray Moira Ponder Victory Pose Ana “High Tech, Low Tech…” voice line Junkrat Sipping emote Sigma Crows spray Hinotori player icon Sigma “Parts and Whole” voice line Mercy Miko skin (Legendary) Arcade spray EDM Tokki player icon D.Va Incoming! highlight intro Sojourn “Upgrades” voice line Kitsune weapon charm Genji Just Breathe spray Cyber Demon name card Genji “The Dragon and I Are One” voice line Roadhog Hologram victory pose Pharah Sky Centurion skin (Legendary) Brain player icon Kiriko “Run With Blades” voice line Rainbow Pool name card Hanzo Itadakimasu emote Sojourn Commando spray Echo Poised victory pose Junker Queen “I Do Love Neon” voice line Folded Crane souvenir Kitsune player icon Cassidy Forest Ranger skin (Epic) Junkrat Crime Boss spray Forest Ranger player icon Orisa “I Do Not Cower” voice line Robo Thumb souvenir Cyberdemon Mask weapon charm Sojourn Old Soldiers spray Junker Queen Crowned victory pose Ashe Do Something highlight intro Synthwave name card Genji Mythic skin, Cyber Demon player icon, Demonic Deflection common spray

Overwatch 2 free battle pass rewards

Overwatch 2’s free battle pass is the same as the premium battle pass, but only certain tiers are unlockable. Every four levels, players will unlock an item on the free battle pass, but they will need to gather all of the XP as if they were going through the premium battle pass. If at any point in time a player on the free battle pass decides to purchase the premium one, all of the progress made will unlock at once.

For example, if a player on the free battle pass unlocks tier level 20 and decides they want to buy the premium battle pass, all of the previous battle pass tiers from level one through 20 will unlock at the time of purchase.

Here are all of the battle pass rewards on the free track, as well as what tier they unlock.