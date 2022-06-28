How to fix the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack beta access not working

The day is finally here, Overwatch 2 fans. The latest beta for the Overwatch sequel has officially gone live as of June 28, allowing players to get their hands on all the new content, like heroes Junker Queen and Sojourn, the new Push mode, and the new five-vs-five gameplay with all the latest hero changes.

For players looking to confirm a spot in the beta instead of just hoping for a spot via sign-ups, they have the option of purchasing the Watchpoint Pack for $40 to get ensured access to the beta. The Pack also includes legendary hero skins Space Raider Soldier 76 and Space Raider Cassidy; 2,000 virtual currency, the season pass, and more.

In the first few days of a beta, there are sure to be a handful of issues you can came across. Here are all the errors that Watchpoint Pack owners could run into during the Overwatch 2 beta.

Can’t access the beta

If you’re having trouble signing in and accessing the beta itself, don’t be alarmed. If you don’t see an email about beta access, you should still check Battle.net to see if you’re in. If you don’t see the update or install options, exit Battle.net and restart the program.

If you’re having trouble connecting to the servers, it might be due to overload with all the different beta users signing in around the same time. Keep retrying to get in, and most of all be patient as the server-side issues get worked out.

Legendary skins/currency not showing up, can’t access the season one battle pass

If you’re having trouble accessing the new legendary skins, the OW2 currency, or the season one battle pass, there’s a very good reason: you can’t.

These items and features will not be available until the game releases in full on Oct. 4, even the skins.