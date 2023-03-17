Best Pharah counters in Overwatch 2

Pharah can be one of the most annoying heroes. Her presence ruins the moods of gamers around the world, especially when Mercy flies beside her. Pharah’s rockets are undeniably powerful in the right hands, but fortunately, there are a few ways to counter her.

She’s remained a viable hero on most maps since the start of Overwatch 2. Her playstyle is suited to particular battlefields and modes, so if you’re playing a game on Ilios Well, prepare to have a Pharah in the skies at all times.

Who counters Counter Pharah in Overwatch 2?

Here’s who you should use to be rid of that Phar-Mercy combo:

Soldier 76

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Solider’s primary fire is incredibly effective at spraying down an enemy Pharah because it’s hitscan. If you’re gifted enough to hit his Helix Rocket on her, you’ll do some massive damage.

His movement is enhanced by his sprint ability, making it easier than most to side-step Pharah’s rockets dropping left, right, and center. Soldier’s healing ability also gives him the upper hand at surviving for longer, giving him more time to shoot her full of lead.

The Tactical Visor ultimate will absolutely decimate an enemy Pharah, and likely take out the Mercy next to her. Solder is a strong pick against Pharah.

Cassidy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This gunslinging hero has been atop the DPS meta for a while now. His hitscan aim is incredibly useful when shooting a Pharah out of the sky. The speed at which he can shoot, paired with his high damage output, you’ll have to hit three or four bullets on a Pharah, and it’s all over.

His grenade is going to be undeniably harder to use against a Pharah, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stick her from a ledge or windowsill as she’s propelled toward the clouds. Cassidy’s roll movement is also quite useful against a Pharah, however, it’s easy for a Pharah to guess where you’re rolling.

Also Deadeye is incredibly useful against a Pharah. All you have to do is hope they’re too slow to get away, and you’ve likely got a kill on both the Pharah and Mercy.

Ashe

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ashe has incredible precision and can use her aim from miles away. Similarly to Cassidy, it’ll only take three or four shots until Pharah is no more. The only real difference between Ashe and Cassidy is her dynamite.

Ashe’s dynamite can be thrown toward a looming Pharah and shot mid-air. With any luck, you’ll burn her to a crisp as other players shoot alongside you to eliminate that deadly Pharah once and for all.

Her shotgun ability gives her plenty of mobility to avoid a fire strike from Pharah, however, it’s only useful to get away once. You’ll have to escape to somewhere safe immediately. Ashe’s ultimate, Bob, is useful against Pharah as well. Make sure you’re shooting at Pharah, and Bob will start firing at her as well.

Ana

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While Ana’s mobility is limited, her hitscan aim is incredibly useful at peppering a Pharah in the skies above. Fortunately, for Ana, there’s no damage drop-off for her primary fire, meaning she’ll likely be essential against Pharah.

Baptiste

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Baptiste is a good support hero to have against an enemy Pharah. His ability to self-heal and crouch jump makes him a sustainable support hero. He’ll survive and likely get away from an opposing Pharah.

His primary fire can be used to chip away at her health, making it easier for your OW2 teammates to finish the job as you get back to healing.

D.Va

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There aren’t many tanks that fare well against a pesky Pharah. D.Va seems to handle herself with her Defense Matrix. This will absorb all the incoming fire from a Pharah, and hopefully, give the rest of your team time to take her out.

If you’re fortunate enough to hit your Micro-missiles on a Pharah, you’ll deal some hefty damage, likely spooking her out of the sky.

D.Va’s boosters can propel her toward an enemy Pharah, closing the distance between the two. Do this with caution, as you’ll likely leave the rest of your team behind and unguarded.

Honorable Mentions