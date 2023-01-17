How many Overwatch 2 characters are there?

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s highly successful and popular Overwatch. As is with most of Blizzard’s games, Overwatch 2 has a diverse array of characters that work as playable heroes for the game. Each hero has their own backstory and ways they fit into the game, with every one of them sporting unique designs full of personality.

As of today, there are 36 playable heroes in Overwatch 2. These heroes can be divided into three different types, each with their own playstyle and specialties in battle.

Tank: The frontliner of the team.

The frontliner of the team. Damage: The main powerhouse of the team.

The main powerhouse of the team. Support: The backbone of the team.

While each of the types has their own position on the battlefield, they are all essential to have in a full lineup to balance out the team, thus ensuring maximum chances of victory. Here are all of the heroes in Overwatch 2, classified by their type.

Overwatch 2 tank heroes

These are the heroes that stand in front of their team, making sure the team stays safe while they set up team fights and chip away at the enemies’ formation. They are indispensable to the team as damage soakers that lead the charge and prevent enemies from escaping as well.

There are 11 tank heroes that are currently playable.

D.Va

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va, formerly known as Hana Song, is an ex-professional gamer. She uses the skills gained during her gamer days to pilot her mech as part of the MEKA squad, which serves as a defense force for South Korea against enemy mech invasions.

Doomfist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The current Doomfist, Akande Ogundimo, is a naturally gifted fighter that lost his right arm during the Omnic Crisis. Not looking to give up, he joined the organization Talon and killed its leader, the previous Doomfist, claiming his weapon and title for himself.

Junker Queen

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Odessa Stone is a former wastelander that creates chaos on every battlefield she goes to. She eventually united all of the Junker clans over the span of a decade, now ruling over them and claiming their armies as the Junker Queen.

Orisa

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Orisa was once a decommissioned robot from a bygone era of warfare. She was then acquired by the 11-year-old prodigy Efi Oladele, who reconstructed her and gave her a personality. Now they defend the innocent from evil organizations like Talon.

Ramattra

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Ramattra was a Ravager built during the Omnic Crisis. While he was built for war, and capable of leading armies into battle, he wished for a greater purpose in life. Eventually, his journey took him to the Shambali Monastery where he trained to become a monk under Tekhartha Mondatta.

Reinhardt

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt is one of the founders of Overwatch that strictly believes in the Knight’s Code of valor, justice, and courage. After the collapse of his organization, he traveled the world, helping people in need wherever he went.

Roadhog

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Little is known about Roadhog, other than him being a sociopathic masked killer with Junkrat being his only friend. He is best known for terrorizing and wreaking havoc along the Australian Outback.

Sigma

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Siebren de Kuiper was a famous astrophysicist who was the victim of an unfortunate accident that fractured his mind. This failed experiment also gave him the power to freely manipulate gravity around himself.

Winston

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Winston is a genetically-engineered gorilla that had become a reputed scientist. He eventually broke free from the facility that contained him and joined Overwatch. Now that the organization has fallen, he has become one of its champions, vowing to reform Overwatch with the help of his old allies.

Wrecking Ball

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hammond is a genetically-modified hamster that has increased power and intellect. He used this intellect to construct his battle mech that he named Wrecking Ball. Now he serves as the bodyguard and champion of the Junker Queen.

Zarya

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Aleksandra Zaryanova was a naturally gifted athlete that rose to become one of the strongest women alive after the Omnic Crisis. Now going by Zarya, she has helped her nation rebuild and will fiercely defend it from any invaders.

Overwatch 2 damage heroes

These heroes are the ones that dish out the most damage to their enemies. They can either deal damage over time, slowly turning the skirmish in their favor, or burst damage that can destroy their enemies in a short amount of time. Damage heroes are the ones that are protected by the tank and support heroes, ensuring they stay alive and output consistent damage for as long as possible.

There are 17 damage heroes that are currently playable.

Ashe

Provided by Blizzard

Ashe grew up as the heiress to the Arbalest Arms Company. As privileged of a lifestyle as she had, she was mostly ignored by her parents, leading her to form the Deadlock Gang and take over the criminal underworld. Ashe is now one of the most respected and feared members of the underworld.

Bastion

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion was once a peacekeeping robot capable of rapidly transforming into different assault modes. He was left abandoned after the Omnic Crisis but has now awakened to a vastly different world. Now Bastion looks to indulge his curiosity and fascination with the current state of the world.

Cassidy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cole Cassidy is an outlaw with his own brand of justice. Once a founding member of the Deadlock Gang, he later joined Blackwatch as a means of righting his past wrongs. He now serves as a mercenary for hire, taking on contracts he believes are just.

Echo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Echo is a combat robot that was placed into stasis following the death of her creator, Mina Liao. Now awakened by Cole Cassidy, she fights for the new Overwatch as a force of justice.

Genji

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Genji Shimada was a powerful ninja who was left for dead at the hands of his brother Hanzo. Now rescued and rebuilt by the original Overwatch, Genji found peace after meeting Zenyatta and now fights for the new Overwatch.

Hanzo

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Hanzo Shimada was the leader of the Shimada clan until his clash with his brother left Genji for dead. Hanzo was traumatized by his own actions and left the clan in a self-imposed exile. He learns of his brother’s survival later, which leaves him conflicted about the path he must take.

Junkrat

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat is Roadhog’s only partner and friend that shares the same violent tendencies as he does. Junkrat is an unhinged pyromaniac that only lives to cause as much chaos as possible.

Mei

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mei-Ling Zhou is a climatologist that was left in cryostasis after a dangerous storm struck her station. Now awoken nine years later in Antarctica, she joins up with the new Overwatch after escaping with her partner, Snowball.

Pharah

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fareeha Amani always wished to join Overwatch since she was young. Then the organization collapsed and she became well-known as Pharah, head of an elite security squad. Now that the new Overwatch has been assembled, her dreams of joining have been rekindled once more.

Reaper

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gabriel Reyes was originally the leader of Blackwatch until an explosion at its headquarters left him for dead. Miraculously, he survived and was recruited by Talon. Now he goes by Reaper, a bounty hunter that specializes in taking out Overwatch operatives.

Sojourn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sojourn is an Overwatch veteran that now helps the unfortunate since the organization’s fall. Renowned as one of the best tacticians of her time, she now faces new threats that she must prepare for with her trusted comrades by her side.

Soldier: 76

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jack Morrison was the former commander of Overwatch before its eventual downfall. The combat veteran survived the explosion and returned as Soldier: 76, an augmented vigilante looking to avenge himself and the original Overwatch.

Sombra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra is a hacker that loves to manipulate powerful people with her skills. She was eventually noticed by Talon who ended up recruiting her, but Sombra instead uses her new-found resources for her own means.

Symmetra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra is a gifted manipulator of hard-light constructs. As part of the Vishkar Corporation, she can create and transform hard-light constructions as she pleases.

Torbjörn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Torbjörn Lindholm was the world’s top engineer who was responsible for Overwatch’s success and the ending of the Omnic Crisis. Now his creations have fallen into the wrong hands and he fights to liberate them.

Tracer

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer was a former Overwatch operative that specialized in time jumping. She was and still is an overwhelming force of good that seeks to bring peace and order wherever she goes as part of the new Overwatch.

Widowmaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Amélie Lacroix was once the wife of an Overwatch agent who was kidnapped by Talon. Shortly thereafter, she killed her husband and vanished only to return as Widowmaker, Talon’s strongest assassin who only enjoys the thrill of the hunt.

Overwatch 2 support heroes

These heroes are the backbone of any team. They keep the other heroes on their team alive for as long as possible, allowing them to live up to their full potential. Support heroes specialize in buffing and healing their teammates while disrupting the enemy formation with their own control spells.

There are eight support heroes that are currently playable.

Ana

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ana was renowned as the best sniper in the world and is also one of the founding members of Overwatch. With the collapse of the organization, she now vows to defend her allies against the evil of Talon and any other enemies that may come their way.

Baptiste

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Baptiste was originally a member of Talon but decided to quit after he learned of their heinous crimes and his involvement in them. A gifted combat medic, Baptiste now tries to right his wrongs by helping and healing his wounded compatriots that look to build a better world.

Brigitte

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Brigitte is the granddaughter of Reinhardt who shares the same sense of honor and valor as him. When she finally came of age, she joined her grandfather as part of the new Overwatch as she fights for the forces of good.

Kiriko

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Kiriko is a kunoichi who learned ninjutsu from her mother before the fall of their clan. After the fall, she moved in with her grandmother who taught her healing techniques. Now grown up, she has returned back home to liberate what is left of her clan.

Lúcio

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Lúcio was a popular underground DJ that inspired social change through his music. Ever since his community was ravaged by the Vishkar Corporation, Lúcio now fights back against the system using his father’s sonic technology.

Mercy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Angela Ziegler was left orphaned after the Omnic Crisis. A prodigy of nanotechnology, Dr. Angela reinvented herself as Mercy who became Overwatch’s most competent combat medic. She is capable of healing all but the most fatal injuries that her allies undergo.

Moira

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Moira O’Deorain is a scientist obsessed with humanity’s evolution to its pinnacle. No moral or ethical standards can stand in the way of her quest to obtain evolutionary perfection. Her talents were noticed by Talon who only fueled her research and drive even further.

Zenyatta

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta roams the world in search of spiritual enlightenment. As an Omnic Monk, Zenyatta helps anyone he comes across to overcome their personal struggles. Everyone that encountered him has said that they were never the same again since.