Here are the patch notes for Overwatch’s March 12 update

The latest Overwatch update brings with it a new story-driven event, Archives 2020.

It includes co-op missions from pivotal moments in Overwatch history, as well as a large collection of skins, highlight intros, emotes, and sprays up for grabs.

This year’s event features Challenger Missions, giving players the opportunity to play Uprising, Retribution, and Storm Rising with new gameplay twists.

The patch includes general updates to the game, with a focus on hero changes and a long list of bug fixes. Here’s the full list of patch notes for Overwatch’s March 12 update.

General updates

New Feature: Share Replays

Players can now share their in-game replays with others.

The replay system has also received several improvements:

Pin up to 10 replays to keep until the next patch. Unpin a replay to make room for a different replay.

The 10 most recently imported replay codes are tracked. This allows you to watch the same imported replay again without retyping the code.

There is a new note field for each replay entry, allowing you to add descriptions or notes for yourself.

More general updates

Friend requests will now only display in-game once per session.

RealID friend requests will only show RealID names in-game if you have recently played with that player.

The initial Assemble Heroes timer for games using the Assault, Hybrid, Control, and Payload game modes has been further reduced from 35 to 30 seconds.

In the Assault, Payload, and Hybrid game modes for Competitive Play, when both teams complete a round of offense and have more than 2 minutes of time bank then each team’s time bank is equally reduced until one of the teams has 2 minutes remaining.

Example: If Team A completes a round of offense on Volskaya with 4:37 remaining in their time bank, and Team B completes their round on offense with 2:50 remaining, then 50 seconds is removed from each team’s time bank. This leaves the teams tied 2-2 and Team A with 3:47 remaining and Team B with 2:00 remaining.

Competitive updates

Season three of Competitive six-vs-six Lockout Elimination has begun.

Hero updates

Baptiste

Exo Boots Charge time reduced from 1 to 0.7 seconds.

Regenerative Burst Cooldown lowered from 15 to 13 seconds.



D.Va

Boosters Cooldown increased from three to four seconds.



Mei

Icewall Cooldown increased from 10 to 13 seconds. Player collision now allows large heroes to fit through one pillar gap.



Orisa

Fusion Driver (Primary Fire) Damage increased from 10 to 11.



Sigma

Gravitic Flux Ultimate cost reduced 10 percent. Flight speed increased 30 percent.



Soldier: 76

Helix Rockets Cooldown reduced from eight to six seconds.



Sombra

Machine Pistol (Primary Fire) Spread decreased by 10 percent.



Bug fixes

General

Fixed a bug that could cause the “New” tag to remain on the “Player Icon” menu tab even after viewing the new icon(s).

Fixed a UI bug that could cause both teams to show 100% at the end of a Control Point map.

Fixed a bug that could cause friend request “toasts” to be permanently displayed on the screen when getting more than one request at a time.

Fixed a bug that could cause several heroes’ ultimate sounds to be silent when observing in third-person.

Fixed an issue preventing replays from recording in Custom Games that start immediately.

Fixed a bug that caused hero portraits in the Hero Select screen to appear blurry/low resolution.

Fixed a bug where Slept or Knocked Down heroes could not be walked over by enemies.

Maps

Numbani

Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand in an unintended location near the final checkpoint.

Heroes

Bastion

Brick Skin: Fixed a bug that caused Bastion’s brick bullets to grow in size after shooting through a Mei Icewall.

Orisa

Fixed an issue where Orisa’s supercharger placed on Petra’s breakable floors was not properly being destroyed along with the floor.

Reinhardt

Fixed a bug that resulted in assisted or environment kills not being counted in Reinhardt’s Charge Kills stat, if the killed player was first knocked back by Reinhardt’s charge.

Sigma

Fixed a bug where Sigma’s Gravitic Flux animation would play even if he was slept or stunned.

Sombra

Fixed a bug where Sombra’s translocator placed on Petra’s breakable floors was not properly being destroyed along with the floor.

Zarya

Fixed a bug where Zarya’s Projected Barriers could prevent mutual knockdowns from happening between charging heroes.

Workshop