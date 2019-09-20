This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Just because an Overwatch League player didn’t make the postseason doesn’t mean they can’t join the party.

The Overwatch League grand finals, taking place in Philadelphia on Sept. 29, aren’t only about the San Francisco Shock and Vancouver Titans. Each team in the league will be sending a representative to enjoy the finals and meet fans with ticket upgrades.

At the 2018 grand finals, the 12 Overwatch League teams also sent an “ambassador” from their rosters to see fans and participate in events. This year, fans with Grandmaster and Ultimate Master tickets will be able to meet 18 Overwatch League players from teams who didn’t make it to the grand finals.

Overwatch League on Twitter Bet all of you Ultimate Master and Grandmaster ticket holders are wondering who you’re meeting at the Grand Finals. 🤔 All of our pros, raise your hand below if you’re doing the meet & greet! @Xfinity | #OWL2019

Here are the players who get to take a trip to the East Coast.

Atlanta Reign : Dusttin “Dogman” Bowerman

: Dusttin “Dogman” Bowerman Boston Uprising : Jeffrey “Blasé” Tang

: Jeffrey “Blasé” Tang Chengdu Hunters : Ding “Ameng” Menghan

: Ding “Ameng” Menghan Dallas Fuel : Son “OGE” Min-seok

: Son “OGE” Min-seok Florida Mayhem : Ha “Sayaplayer” Jeong-woo

: Ha “Sayaplayer” Jeong-woo Guangzhou Charge : Charlie “Nero” Zwarg

: Charlie “Nero” Zwarg Hangzhou Spark : Xu “Guxue” Qiulin

: Xu “Guxue” Qiulin Houston Outlaws : Dante “Danteh” Cruz

: Dante “Danteh” Cruz London Spitfire : Hong “Gesture” Jae-hee

: Hong “Gesture” Jae-hee Los Angeles Gladiators : Lane “Surefour” Roberts

: Lane “Surefour” Roberts Los Angeles Valiant : Indy “Space” Halpern

: Indy “Space” Halpern New York Excelsior : Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon

: Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon Paris Eternal : Harrison “Kruise” Pond

: Harrison “Kruise” Pond Philadelphia Fusion : Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok

: Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok Seoul Dynasty : Ryu “Ryujehong” Je-hong

: Ryu “Ryujehong” Je-hong Shanghai Dragons : Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin

: Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin Toronto Defiant : Liam “Mangachu” Campbell

: Liam “Mangachu” Campbell Washington Justice: Corey Nigra

For some players, this is their second trip to an Overwatch League grand finals event. Carpe and Gesture played on stage last year when the London Spitfire beat the Philadelphia Fusion for the inaugural season championship. Ryujehong was the representative for Seoul Dynasty in 2018. Both OGE and JJoNak were on hand for events in New York last year before the finals at the Barclays Center.

This year, the grand finals will feature the San Francisco Shock and Vancouver Titans. It begins at 2pm CT on Sept. 29.