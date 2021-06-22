Guangzhou Charge and Overwatch League cancel Countdown Cup Homestand due to COVID-19 concerns

The league is working to try and organize another live event.

The Guangzhou Charge and Overwatch League have officially canceled the upcoming homestand matches scheduled to run in Guangzhou from Aug. 7 to 8 as part of the Countdown Cup. This decision was made due to an increase in COVID-19 issues in the Guangdong province of China.

Update regarding the Countdown Cup Homestand originally scheduled for this August: pic.twitter.com/E1gsvoFKGQ — Guangzhou Charge (@GZCharge) June 22, 2021

The team has been actively preparing to host the event since it was originally announced on July 17, 2019, but want to ensure the organization is following necessary precautions to keep fans, players, and staff safe and healthy.

“We are very sorry for the cancelation of the home match, and we sincerely thank you for your understanding and support of the Guangzhou Charge,” the Charge said. “Hopefully one day, when we are all safe, we will finally gather in Guangzhou, raise up the blue flag, and witness our grand homestand together.”

Because of this cancelation, the Charge, Hangzhou Spark, Los Angeles Valiant, and Chengdu Hunters will all have matches that will no longer be played or need to be rescheduled.

The health and safety of everyone involved in OWL will always come first. We’re working with our other teams in China to potentially host a new live event during Countdown Cup. Stay tuned for updates there! https://t.co/is8hy9mNZG — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) June 22, 2021

The league is working with those other Chinese teams to potentially host a different live event during the Countdown Cup dates, though no specific details are available at the moment.