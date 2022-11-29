Every new Overwatch 2 skin revealed so far for season 2

With the launch of Overwatch 2, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment revealed the franchise’s famous cosmetics would be delivered in new ways. Rather than using the old loot box system, Overwatch 2 uses battle passes and an in-game shop to grant skins to players. Each season of the game’s new seasonal model also has a theme, which many of that season’s cosmetics are loosely based around.

In a recent trailer and accompanying tweet, Blizzard revealed that season two’s theme would be Greek mythology and that many of the season’s skins, including its Mythic skin, would follow suit. Season two will also encompass the holidays and the traditional Winter Wonderland event, which will bring plenty of new skins and other festive cosmetics. Blizzard has already revealed many of the skins coming to the game in season two, and we’ve rounded them all up in one big list.

Here is every new Overwatch 2 skin revealed so far for season two.

All Overwatch 2 season two skins so far

Minotaur Reinhardt

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cyclops Roadhog

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Medusa Widowmaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zeus Junker Queen (Mythic)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Pharah skin

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Ramattra skin (likely Poseidon)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Lúcio skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Genji skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Kiriko skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Mei skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Ice Queen Brigitte

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Bastion skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Ana skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Echo skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Tracer skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unnamed Symmetra skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Second unnamed Echo skin