Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers.

The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where they can just flick their whole arm across their mousepad and take down enemies with ease, but how do console players combat this?

Aim assist has been implemented by countless console games, and with cross-play features becoming more and more prevalent, it’s the only way console players can compete. Games like Warzone have had this since the beginning, however, with all the issues involving Overwatch 2’s launch, it begs the question, does it have aim assist?

Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?

The short answer is yes, Overwatch 2 has aim assist. Fortunately, for you controller players, you do have aim assist. This is such an important feature for a game to have, as controllers don’t provide the ability to be pinpoint and accurate for players.

But, the feature is turned off when you’re playing against PC players. Players will have to disable cross-play in order to use that feature.

So, unfortunately, Overwatch 2 console players will have a harder time against PC players—maybe it’s time you made the switch to gaming on a rig.