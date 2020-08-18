Figma reveals new D.Va Academy action figure

D.Va fans can rejoice as more fresh merch of the popular character continues to be pushed out. D.Va’s Academy Skin Figma marks the first Overwatch alternate skin in the line of action figures.

This is the fourth D.Va figure to be released by Good Smile. The three previous figures include Nendoroids for her base and Academy skin, as well as a Figma for her classic skin.

From the globally popular multiplayer first-person shooter Overwatch® comes a figma of D․Va in her Academy Skin outfit! She comes with three face plates and various parts to create exciting poses!



Preorder: https://t.co/Az0leJvyHZ#overwatch #figma #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/O5Qcgi3HOT — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) August 18, 2020

D.Va’s new Figma figure comes with three interchangeable faceplates. Accessories include her weapon of choice, the Light Gun, as well as her smartphone and a bag of chips.

The action figure comes with an articulated transparent stand to, allowing D.Va to execute gravity-defying poses like her Eject highlight intro.

The figure is available for preorder on Good Smile’s website till Oct. 14 and will cost you $87.99. The item’s estimated shipment date is June next year, so there’s quite some time for you to clear your shelf and prep D.Va’s new home.