Blizzard teases new Bonesplinter Mauga skin ahead of hero’s Overwatch 2 season 8 launch

Overwatch 2’s newest tank hero—Mauga—is joining the roster with the start of season eight next Tuesday, Dec. 5. During a Twitter takeover of the official Overwatch account, the character answered some questions from fans that included the leaking of a fresh skin for the hero.

The Bonesplinter skin for Mauga shows off the chain gun wielding member of Talon using the bones of his enemies as armor with razor sharp metal sticking off of his massive shoulder pads. The skin comes complete with an enormous red necklace with blue braids that have sharp blades on them. The skin appears to be similar to the one that Blizzard teased in key art for season eight yesterday.

Mauga’s new Bonesplinter skin will likely be a part of the season eight battle pass. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s unclear how players will be able to obtain the skin, but based on the way that Blizzard typically handles new hero releases, there should be a Mauga skin available as a part of the game’s battle pass relatively early on in the battle pass. Given that this skin fits the general hunting theme of season eight, there’s a high likelihood that players will be able to get this specific skin in the first 20 levels of the battle pass.

The skin reveal today came as a part of Blizzard’s social media team having the hero do an AMA on Twitter in which the character answered the questions of fans using the official Overwatch 2 account. In response to someone asking Mauga to “leak” one of his skins, the Overwatch Twitter account shared the Bonesplinter image.

During the same general time frame the Overwatch account, still being run by Mauga, premiered a new animated short video “A Great Day,” which expanded on Mauga’s lore as well as giving players insight on the interpersonal connections between different members of the criminal organization Talon.