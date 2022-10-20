Blizzard reintroduces 2cp maps to Overwatch 2 via Assault game mode

One of the most controversial map types from the original Overwatch is making a return in Overwatch 2 but is only accessible via the game’s Arcade.

All of the original two-control-point (2cp) maps from Overwatch are now playable in the sequel via a new mode known as Assault, which can be played via the Arcade or through creating a custom game. These maps include Paris, Hanmura (including a Winter theme), Horizon Lunar Colony, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries, all of which are not in the rotation of normal maps due to the removal of 2cp as a whole.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

These maps remain relatively unchanged from their initial release, barring a few new interactions that newer characters may have with their surroundings. Unfortunately, the Assault mode cannot be played in classic six-vs-six fashion, though adhering to the five-vs-five structure of Overwatch 2 allows players old and new to discover new strategies on these maps.

None of these maps will return to the regular map rotation due to their 2cp structure. It is likely that the only way to play on these maps will remain this Assault mode or via custom games.

Blizzard announced this afternoon that Overwatch 2’s first event, a return to Halloween Terror with Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, will begin on Oct. 25. Though not much is currently known about the spooky celebration, Sombra’s skull logo appears in the trailer, indicating that this event likely revolves around Junkenstein’s Bride—a skin introduced for Sombra a few years ago.

The launch trailer for the game also revealed that a witch skin for Kiriko will be available during this event, though not much else is currently known. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming days.