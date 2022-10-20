Blizzard drops teaser for Overwatch 2’s first seasonal event

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has offered a glimpse at the game’s upcoming first event, Halloween Terror.

A short trailer containing the Halloween Terror logo and a text-to-speech-style voiceover was shared on the official Overwatch Twitter account this afternoon. The trailer contained little of substance beyond a confirmation of the start date, Oct. 25, which was previously announced by Blizzard. The trailer also reveals that Sombra will have something to do with the event; the full name of the event was revealed to be “Halloween Terror: Wrath of the Bride” in a blog post, leading many to believe Sombra will be the bride in question.

Halloween Terror appears to be making a return from the first Overwatch as the go-to Halloween event. The original event was popular for its focus on Junkenstein’s Revenge, a seasonal game mode that was the first PvE experience to ever come to the Overwatch franchise. Now that Overwatch 2’s fully-fledged PvE mode is expected next year, it will be interesting to see what, if anything, the development team does to change up the game’s usual Halloween experience.

No new skins or cosmetics related to the event have been revealed just yet, but Blizzard frequently shares looks at new skins in the days leading up to events, so players will likely get a glimpse of the latest cosmetics in the next few days before the event begins. The event will also most likely be accompanied by a patch that adds missing heroes Bastion and Torbjörn and missing map Junkertown back to the live game, all three of which were temporarily removed after the development team discovered bugs affecting them.

Overwatch 2’s first Halloween Terror begins on Oct. 25.