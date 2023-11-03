Overwatch’s tank mains have been waiting years to finally play Talon’s heavy assault character Mauga, and Blizzard made sure to joke about how long it’s taken to add him to the game in a reveal video that dropped during the BlizzCon opening ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3.

The very first words that we hear from the giant Samoan is “sorry to keep you all waiting,” and his teaser video that lasts just under two minutes ends with him asking if he was “worth the wait.”

The long-awaited Tank Mauga is the next hero in #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/J3duvnTfUr — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2023

Everything in between is fast-paced gameplay clips that show off all of the things you can do with the behemoth of a man who dual-wields Gatling guns. One of his guns, appropriately named “Gunny,” is an incendiary chaingun that ignites enemies. His other is Cha-Cha, a “volatile” chaingun that automatically lands critical hits on enemies burned by Gunny.

Mauga’s other abilities include an “Overrun” ability that is described in the video as an “unstoppable charge.” He also has a “Cardiac Overdrive” ability that heals him as he damages enemies. Meanwhile, “Cage Fight” appears to be his ultimate ability, which keeps his enemies from running away and gives him unlimited ammo.

After the premiere of his reveal video, Overwatch 2’s art director Dion Rogers said the new tank will be “easy to learn but hard to master.” While he won’t be added to the game officially until the start of season eight in December, players can test him out in all game modes except for competitive this weekend, Nov. 3 to 5.

Prior to the BlizzCon opening ceremony, players discovered a leak suggesting that Mauga was the hero coming to Overwatch 2 from a promo in the Nintendo Switch shop.