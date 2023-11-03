New Overwatch 2 tank hero Mauga reportedly leaked ahead of BlizzCon announcement

An apparent leak on the Nintendo Switch shop’s news feed has Overwatch 2 fans convinced that they know who the game’s newest hero will be, and it’s exactly who we all suspected from the get-go—Mauga.

Early Friday morning on Nov. 3, an image of the Talon assault tank character started to circulate on social media, including both Reddit and Twitter, showing the large-and-in-charge Samoan monstrosity dual-wielding gatling guns.

The screenshots include a title that says “Mauga Enters the Fight in a Limited-Time Trial!” and a caption that says “Try Mauga Now Free Trial Weekend.” All posts we’ve seen sourced the image back to the Nintendo Switch shop’s news feed.

Fans sharing these seemingly prematurely released promos also indicated that the limited-time trial weekend is set to begin today, presumably after the BlizzCon opening ceremony when the new tank is officially unveiled. The trial is reportedly supposed to end at the end of this weekend, according to a post to Reddit.

Following the release of the control map Samoa at the start of season seven, Mauga became a popular guess among fans speculating who the game’s next tank hero might be coming in December at the start of season eight. Blizzard seemed to intentionally leave some easter eggs on the map to make Mauga’s presence felt. Additionally, the hero’s name has Samoan roots, making fans believe he himself is Samoan.

Blizzard first introduced Mauga to fans in a digital short story that details Baptiste’s past. The story was published in June 2019, and since then, tank mains everywhere have been waiting patiently for Mauga to join the game.