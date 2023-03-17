Best Tracer counters in Overwatch 2

Tracer is the speediest hero in Overwatch 2’s champion catalog. Each Tracer, if they’re experienced, should be able to zip in and out of conflict with ease. They’ll magically appear in front of you and spray you down, teleporting to the spots they were shooting from mere moments ago.

You’ll have a hard time against a fast Tracer, with slick aim. So, that means you’ll have to understand how to counter her. Fortunately, there are a few in the OW2 roster that can take her on.

Here’s who counters Tracer in Overwatch 2.

How do I counter Tracer in Overwatch 2?

Torbjörn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Torbjörn’s turret is the biggest thorn in Tracer’s side. It makes sneaking around and surprising your teammates a pain in the neck. Torbjörn’s shotgun is nothing to be messed with either, he’ll be a great counter to Tracer, thanks to her low maximum health.

Cassidy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cassidy’s grenade keeps Tracer’s at bay. They’ll have to use their recall to evade the grenade, keeping a nice bit of distance between you and the fastest hero on the server. Cassidy’s revolver is incredibly strong—two good shots and a Tracer is no more.

Junkrat

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat’s pure explosive damage tears holes through Tracer. His primary fire and mines are an incredibly effective way of dealing with a Tracer. The higher rank you are, the more likely you’ll see a Tracer learn to work around a Junkrat, but he’s still a very strong hero to play against her.

Brigitte

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This shield-wielding Support can go toe-to-toe with any Tracer and likely come out on top. Her Whip Shot deals 70 damage on a successful hit and will force Tracer to take different duels as you boop her into another teammate.

This paired with a Shield Bash will do more than enough against a pesky Tracer scurrying around your team.

Honorable Mentions