Best Sigma counters in Overwatch 2

Sigma is one of the top tanks in the current Overwatch 2 meta and can absolutely decimate a disorganized team with ease. To beat a Sigma, you’ll have to think and act like a Sigma.

Sigma’s wall is incredibly effective at limiting hitscan heroes, so you’ll likely have to dip into some other characters to make a dent. Fortunately, Sigma is a slow tank. While he may be quite menacing, he definitely moves at a leisurely pace. This is where you’ll find Sgima’s weaknesses and find a way to beat him.

How to counter Sigma in Overwatch 2

Symmetra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This turret-wielding DPS can leave some sneaky traps for an unaware Sigma. This will distract and dismay most opponents, but Sigma in particular. His primary fire is slow and will struggle to take out those pesky turrets. This will leave him exposed, or a vital member of the enemy team exposed, like a Support or DPS hero.

They also can chip away at that shield health, if you’re lucky.

Remember, if they have a hitscan DPS that can take out your turrets with ease, you’ll have to counter their DPS next. It’s a vicious cycle.

Zarya

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fortunately, for Zayra mains, Sigma’s Kinetic Grasp doesn’t protect against beams. Usually, this grasp would absorb bullets with ease, but Zayra has the upper hand in this Overwatch 2 bout. Her powerful forcefield will only increase her strength as she’s attacked, making her one of the best tanks to take on a Sigma.

Reinhardt

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This chunky tank can shoot fire strikes through Sigma’s shields, making him one of the stronger tanks to go one-on-one against. Rein has a ton of health, and shields to match. He’ll be able to defend your teammates and pepper a Sigma as they’re defending a payload.

Sojourn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sojourn’s right-click, railgun shot can be charged by simply shooting Sigma’s shield. This will gear any DPS up for an easy headshot to any of the other supporting cast on the enemy team. While Sigma can absorb your bullets, his shield makes it easier for players to gather enough charge to take out the other heroes around him, leaving him exposed and alone.

Her Disruptor Shot is also an effective ability to use against a slow Sigma. He’ll eventually make his way out of the area, but he’ll cop a bit of damage before he leaves.