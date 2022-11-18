The Overwatch franchise isn’t just comprised of great games: it’s also a lucrative merchandise powerhouse. During the life of the first game and its currently-running sequel, Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment and its partners have released hundreds of toys, pieces of apparel, collectibles, books, and other merch that fans have bought up in spades.

If you have an Overwatch 2 fan in your life, particularly a younger one who enjoys toys and plushies, you’re in luck: there are plenty of fun character-themed items out there for players who want to bring their favorite parts of the game into real life. While there aren’t too many toys that feature Overwatch 2 specifically since the game only came out a few months ago, we’ve rounded up the best that are available to help you with all your holiday gifting needs.

Here are the best Overwatch 2 toys.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pachimari are fictional creatures from the Overwatch universe. They look like perpetually smiling turnips with tentacles instead of leaves, and they can be found in many places across the game’s universe. As the de facto mascot for the franchise, they’re easily recognizable to anyone who’s familiar with the game

There are plenty of Pachimari plushes and toys out there, including this adorable one themed around the character Mei and her robot companion Snowball. Pachimari toys are great for younger kids because they’re soft and just as fun to throw around as they are to pose on a collectibles shelf. If you want to purchase your toys directly from Blizzard, this plush is available in the Blizzard Gear shop.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re looking for something for a slightly older child or a collector, Funko Pop! toys are a great choice. They’re made of tough vinyl and can be played with or displayed on included plastic stands. There’s a Pop! for just about every character on the Overwatch 2 roster, minus newer heroes. While the official Funko site only has a handful of characters left, Amazon has a much larger selection, as do local retailers like Target.

Besides the standard Pop! toys, there are also limited-edition and exclusive versions that were only released in conjunction with certain events, including the Diamond Collection Mercy pictured above. These editions are better suited for adult collectors since they’re generally more rare and harder to find than standard Pop! figures. If you know your giftee’s favorite hero or “main” character, finding that character’s Pop! is a great way to surprise them.

Image via Blizzard Gear Store

Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, is an adorable hamster who pilots a large ball-like mech that crashes through the battlefield. While the mech itself is huge, Wrecking Ball is quite small, and his tiny size is well-represented in this adorable plush. He’s officially licensed and available from the Blizzard Gear store, and he’s sure to put a smile on anyone’s face—even if they’re not a Wrecking Ball main. If you’re looking for something larger than the Mei Pachimari plush but don’t want anything too overwhelming, this is a good choice.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard took D.Va’s “Nerf this!” command to heart by teaming up with Nerf to create this replica of her blaster. This cool-looking gun is perfect for any D.Va main or Overwatch 2 enthusiast. It can fire Nerf Rival rounds and comes with some great details, like D.Va’s iconic bunny keychain. It’s one of the best and most accurate Overwatch 2 weapon replicas available, despite being available since the first game.

If D.Va isn’t your speed, there’s also a Nerf Cassidy Replica Blaster available to buy. Note that the character Cassidy’s name used to be McCree prior to a change during the life of the first Overwatch, so that Nerf gun is officially known as the Nerf McCree Replica Blaster.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nendoroid figurines are on the more expensive end, but they come with interchangeable parts, are highly posable, and are built incredibly well. They also depict heroes in a cuter, more “chibi” way, which might be appealing to fans who aren’t big on standard action figures. Nendoroids have a lot of small parts and they’re rather delicate, so they’re best for older children and up.

Each Nendoroid figurine comes with a stand, a double-jointed neck, and a variety of movable parts that allow you to pose them however you wish. Many also come with interchangeable face plates and expressions, allowing for plenty of photo opportunities for those who participate in online toy communities. There are Nendoroid versions of most available Overwatch characters, though some of them have become more expensive since their release thanks to their rarity.

Image via Hasbro

These two action figures, which are packaged together in one set, are great for fans who actually want to play with their favorite heroes. Both Mercy and Pharah come with multiple arms, weapons, and other pieces, and they have lots of joints for articulation. Pharah and Mercy are frequently played together in-game, so this is a perfect set for players who have spent time playing either hero.

They’re also very inexpensively priced and sturdy, which makes them a great option for kids. One Dot Esports staff member was gifted these figures last year, and they look excellent on her shelf.

