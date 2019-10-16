Best Halloween skins to unlock in Overwatch

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

If competitive Overwatch wasn’t scary enough, players now have the chance to unlock a host of spooky skins during the 2019 Halloween event. This year’s event, which runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 4, introduces eight new Halloween skins to the game.

As with many other Overwatch events, players can also unlock skins from previous Halloween events. A total of 37 skins are available to purchase or find in loot boxes. If you love to let the costume goodness continue all year long, this is the time to spend your hard-earned gold.

We’ve compiled a list of the best skins from past Halloween events that are worth your attention. As a bonus, all of these skins are discounted. Epic skins are available for 250 gold, while Legendary skins are available for 1,000 gold.

Demon Hanzo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Most of Hanzo’s skins are based directly on his lore, giving him tailored suits and battle outfits. While this is accurate to his character, sometimes his skins can skew a little to the boring side. This Epic skin allows Hanzo to have some fun for once, turning him into a gray-skinned demon who isn’t so prim and proper.

Cultist Zenyatta

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Legendary skin makes Zenyatta a terrifying aquatic abomination and it turns the pacifist omnic into an object of chaos. All of his normally-positive voice lines go straight to the dark side. Zenyatta tells his enemies to “embrace the darkness” as he throws a discord orb and even tells allies to “experience nothingness” when he casts his ultimate.

Jack-O’-Lantern Wrecking Ball

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hammond is a relatively new addition to the Overwatch cast and the genetically-modified hamster sometimes lacks cool skins. The Jack-O’-Lantern skin was one of his earliest holiday skins and it’s still visually impressive to look at. The pumpkin ride is intricately detailed and Hammond is turned into a genuinely terrifying scarecrow hamster.

Totally ’80s Zarya

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Not everyone wants to get spooky on Halloween—some people just want to get physical. This skin lets Zarya reject the dark, chaotic side of Halloween and embrace her love of extreme and colorful workouts. It’s one of Zarya’s best skins and is an absolute must-buy for any off-tank player.

Dragon Symmetra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra has a few of the most visually impressive skins in all of Overwatch and her Dragon skin is no exception. It’s just mystical enough to fit the theme of Halloween while being intricate enough to almost serve as an art piece. In addition, it’s a skin that fits into the lore thanks to the tale of Dr. Junkenstein.

Dr. Junkenstein and Junkenstein’s Monster

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One of Overwatch‘s most popular game modes is Junkenstein’s Revenge, a PvE mode set in an alternate universe in medieval times. Junkrat, now cast as the evil Dr. Junkenstein, resurrects his friend Roadhog as a terrifying monster. Both of these skins go together and are worth the expense, especially if you and a friend can play them both in a single game.

Witch Mercy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is one of the most popular skins in Overwatch since its introduction in the original Halloween event. Witch Mercy is the “final boss” in Junkenstein’s Revenge, resurrecting all of the enemies your team has previously defeated. The Legendary skin transforms Mercy’s iconic line into one of manipulation. “Heroes never die,” she exclaims, “for a price.”

The Overwatch Halloween event lasts from Oct. 15 to Nov. 4. While all of these skins can be purchased for gold, they can also be acquired by earning Halloween loot boxes. Additional skins are available through weekly challenges that take place during the event.