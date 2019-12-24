Overwatch’s best Winter Wonderland skins

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The jolliest time of the year has come to Overwatch. The Winter Wonderland limited-time event kicked off on Dec. 10 and will be available until Jan. 2. Traditionally, Overwatch events introduce skins for some of the game’s heroes that are available for only a small amount of time.

In addition to bringing in new visuals, Winter Wonderland allows players to buy all holiday-themed cosmetics in the game, even those from previous years. Legendary 2019 skins go for 3,000 credits each, but the older ones only cost 1,000 credits apiece.

Players have until Jan. 2 to unlock the Winter Wonderland skins. Those who don’t buy them will have to wait for next year’s holiday season or the Anniversary event, which is over six months away.

Here’s a list of our favorite Winter Wonderland skins that Overwatch has released so far.

Sigma – Rime

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Before becoming Sigma, Dr. de Kuiper was an eccentric astrophysicist who wanted to harness the power of gravity. He succeeded, but at a hefty cost. His mind was fractured due to the accidental exposure to a miniature black hole. He was placed in a top-secret institution under the guise of Subject Sigma—the origin of his hero name. After breaking out, he was unknowingly manipulated by Overwatch’s nemesis, Talon, interested in his research.

This year’s Winter Wonderland gave Sigma the icy cold treatment. The hero’s latest skin makes him look like one of Game of Thrones’ White Walkers, complete with pale skin and piercing blue eyes. His armor is covered in ice and skull emblems adorn his shoulder pieces and belt in a likely reference to World of Warcraft’s Lich King.

Doomfist – Jötunn

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Doomfist was designed as “a love letter to the fighting game genre” and the homage bleeds into the character’s playstyle. His kit is composed of three different types of punches, and they’re potent enough that combining them can deplete even the tankiest health bars. His CC-heavy skillset gave him a prominent spot in the double-shield meta and drew the ire of parts of the community.

Doomfist’s Winter Wonderland skin reinforces the hero’s aggressive, brawler nature. “Jötunn” harks back to Nordic mythology, complete with all the associations with physical strength and might that it could bring. His gauntlet is covered in ice and a horned helmet makes the ruthless character look even more fearsome. His tribal paintings are swapped for Nordic tattoos and his eyes are turned into a glowing shade of blue. It’s Doomfist meets Dragonborn, and he’ll Rocket Punch his way to victory.

Zenyatta – Nutcracker

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Nutcracker is one of the most famous ballets in the world. It tells the story of a young girl who’s given a wooden nutcracker doll who comes to life to fight off the maleficent Mouse King. After doing so, he takes his real form: the Prince of the Kingdom of Sweets.

In Overwatch, Zenyatta’s Nutcracker skin places him as the eponymous character in the tale before he regained his human form. He’s the embodiment of a living figurine in a nearly identical adaptation of old nutcracker dolls. More importantly, his orbs become actual nuts and his Transcendence voice line is changed to “experience festivity” for that extra attention to detail.

Mercy – Sugar Plum Fairy

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Sugar Plum Fairy is a well-known character in the tale of The Nutcracker. She’s the interim monarch of the Kingdom of Sweets and greets the story’s main characters with song and dance. Her mystique was enough to warrant an entire New York Times article, in which she’s referred to as “an enigma wrapped in a beautiful dance.”

Mercy was honored with becoming the Sugar Plum Fairy for last year’s Winter Wonderland. The faerie theme fits in well with Mercy’s wings and there’s an inherent mysticism to the persona that she dons with the skin. She also gets a set of pointy ears and a purple crown to symbolize her royalty.

Reaper – Rat King

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Reaper is one of Overwatch’s greatest adversaries. He was a high-ranking officer in Overwatch’s covert ops division, Blackwatch, but his power struggles with Jack Morrison (who later became Soldier:76) caused a rift between the two. After the organization was dismantled, Reaper sided with Talon, a paramilitary terrorist group.

Until this year, The Nutcracker skins didn’t feature the story’s antagonist. But Reaper, as Overwatch’s most known villain, was a perfect candidate for the role. The skin gives Reaper a pompous, regal outfit covered in gold details. His clothes are filled with medieval-era patterns and heraldry, like the fleur-de-lis on his doublet. His Hellfire shotguns are adorned with rat skulls and his trademark mask was modified to resemble a rat. Coincidentally, it looks very similar to the Blackwatch logo.

Junkrat – Krampus

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Santa Claus brings presents to well-behaved children and coal to the disobedient ones. Even if coal is far from being the greatest of gifts, it’s better than what Krampus has in stock for his victims. He’s described as “a half-goat, half-demon, horrific beast who literally beats people into being nice and not naughty.” He flails around bells and chains to terrify those in his way and carries particularly ill-behaved children to the underworld.

This skin is an overly macabre visual for an otherwise wholesome holiday and that’s precisely what makes it so well-suited to the blast-o-maniac Junkrat. When donning the skin, the hero gets the half-goat, half-demon’s full kit, complete with horns and chains to scare ill-behaved rascals. Reinhardt mains, if you solo charge into a six-man enemy team, then Krampus Junkrat is coming for you.

Winston – Yeti

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Yetis are folkloric, primate-like creatures that live in the Himalayas. They’re traditionally presented as taller than the average human and having superhuman strength and white fur. Think of it as the Frost Troll at the top of High Hrothgar in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, only worse.

One of Winter Wonderland’s signature game modes pits off a squad of Meis against a single, very angry, specimen of the mythological creature, represented in the game by Winston with a Yeti skin. The event’s snowy theme is a perfect opportunity for a Yeti look and the visual is easily amongst the hero’s best skins.

Ana – Snow Owl

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Owls are nocturnal birds of prey with keen sight. Contrary to popular belief, they make excellent hunters and can easily spot, track, and pounce on small rodents. Some owls can turn their necks up to 270 degrees, an ability that allows them to oversee a large area.

All of those traits are perfect for Ana’s playstyle. The support hero’s kit favors a more distant positioning. She usually isn’t in the brunt of the fight, but perched on a ledge, watching from afar, and healing her teammates with her Biotic Rifle. Like the Snow Owl, she’s watching over her squad and her enemies.

Junkrat – Beachrat

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Even though traditional Christmas imagery alludes to a snowy, white Winter Wonderland, Christmas falls in the summer in the Southern Hemisphere. One of Lucio’s winter-themed skins dresses him in a teal Santa cap and long sleeves, completely inappropriate to the scalding summer weather in his hometown, Rio de Janeiro.

Junkrat, on the other hand, is dressed to party. His Beachrat outfit fits the Australian summer. He gets a visor, sunglasses, and inflatable armbands, and he’s ready for some fun in the sun. The key element of this skin is that his rip-tire is replaced with an adorable rubber ducky floaty. Don’t be fooled by its harmless nature—it still deals plenty of damage.

Torb – Santaclad

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

By many accounts, Santa is described as a short, bearded old man, dressed in red and with a beard. And that’s also a perfect description of Overwatch’s Torbjörn.

In perhaps the most fitting adaptation for a Winter Wonderland skin, Blizzard chose to dress Torbjörn in Santa clothes. The skin pre-dates Torb’s rework, so when it was launched, it was possible to see the Swedish character spreading armor packs all over the map as if Santa himself was giving out gifts. It was a true Christmas miracle.