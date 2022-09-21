All Overwatch 2 launch patch notes so far

We've compiled all the changes that will be hitting the game at launch.

Overwatch 2’s launch is bringing some major changes to the franchise.

In addition to the removal of loot boxes and the institution of a season-based battle pass system, the game will be introducing tons of new heroes, maps, modes, cosmetics, and more. While it might look like more of the first Overwatch on the surface, those who participated in the game’s two PvP betas will tell you that it feels completely different.

Coming alongside the new battle pass and cosmetics are balance changes. While they might not be as fun and flashy as new skins and heroes, these changes are essential to making sure the game feels fair, fun, and fresh. The game’s development team plans to release large balance patches every nine weeks that correspond with the start of each season, with smaller patches issued for hotfixes or minor changes in between.

Here are all of the balance changes coming when Overwatch 2 launches in early access on Oct. 4.

General

All heroes

Temporary health now grants 50 percent reduced ultimate charge instead of zero ultimate charge

All heroes now refund up to 30 percent ultimate power on hero swap

Damage heroes

New passive: Eliminations grant 25 percent increased reload and movement speed for 2.5 seconds. Does not stack with itself, but [it] will refresh the duration

Hero-specific

Baptiste

Biotic Launcher primary fire damage increased from 24 to 25

Biotic Launcher primary fire minimum falloff range increased from 20 to 25 meters

Bastion

Ironclad passive is enabled again (20 percent damage reduction while transformed)

Brigitte

Inspire duration reduced from six to five seconds

D.Va

Boosters impact damage increased from 10 to 25

Micro Missiles cooldown reduced from eight to seven seconds

Call Mech ultimate cost reduced by 12 percent

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout allied health bonus reduced from 100 to 50 HP

Commanding Shout allied duration reduced from five to three seconds

Commanding Shout temporary health no longer decays over its duration

Cooldown increased from 11 to 15 seconds

Mercy

Pressing Crouch during Guardian Angel now launches you straight up

Angelic Descent can now be activated by holding Crouch while airborne

Orisa

Base health increased from 250 to 275

Base armor increased from 250 to 275

Energy Javelin cooldown reduced from eight to six seconds

Reaper

Hellfire Shotguns spread reduced from eight to seven degrees

Sojourn

Railgun energy gain from non-player targets (barriers, turrets, etc.) reduced by an additional 50 percent

Sombra