All Overwatch 2 Butterfinger rewards and how to get them

Overwatch 2 is no stranger to promos. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has already run a promotion since the game’s launch that allowed McDonald’s customers in Australia to receive a free Tracer skin with their meal purchase. Now, Blizzard is back with another promotion, this time for U.S. players: the ability to receive even more in-game cosmetics with the purchase of certain candy bars.

The candy bar in question is Butterfinger, though its close relatives the Crunch bar, Baby Ruth, and 100 Grand are also eligible. Simply running out to your nearest retailer and picking up a Butterfinger won’t magically add any items to your account, though. There are a few hoops you’ll need to jump through before you can flash some new sprays and a player icon.

Here are all the Overwatch 2 x Butterfinger rewards and how to get them.

Overwatch 2 Butterfinger reward details

All rewards

There are four potential Overwatch 2 rewards for purchasing Butterfinger bars: three sprays and a player icon. The sprays feature new heroes Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, while the player icon is known as Geranman. Sojourn’s spray is called Power Slide, while Junker Queen’s is called Golden Crown.

How to get them

Before you can receive anything, you’ll need to log in to your Battle.net account on the Butterfinger website. Once you do so, you’ll need to upload a picture of the receipt you received with your purchase. To be eligible for one cosmetic, you’ll need to purchase two eligible Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Crunch, or 100 Grand bars or one eligible bag. If your receipt is accepted, you’ll be given a code that grants the spray and that can be redeemed within Battle.net.

Note that there is a particular order in which the cosmetics are granted. Buying two Butterfinger bars gets you the Sojourn skin. Buying another two will grant the Junker Queen skin. Purchasing a final two bars grants the Geranman icon, meaning you’ll need to buy six bars total to obtain all three of these rewards. There’s no way to obtain the Junker Queen spray or Geranman icon first; you have to go through the order listed above.

The Kiriko spray requires a little extra legwork. To obtain it, you must purchase your two Butterfinger bars or a single bag from Circle K, a convenience store. Upon doing so, players can choose to receive a code for the spray via SMS text message. This is the only way to obtain it. Butterfinger bars or bags purchased at other eligible retailers will always grant the Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Geranman rewards.