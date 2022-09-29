All new cosmetic types in Overwatch 2 explained

With the all-new implementation of a battle pass system, Overwatch 2 has received new cosmetic options in addition to the skins, emotes, and sprays players are already familiar with from the original game.

The new cosmetic options give players even more ways to equip not only the heroes of their choice but also their own profile with even more customization. There are four main new cosmetics: name cards, weapon charms, souvenirs, and player titles. In addition, there will also be new types of existing cosmetics that make their way into the battle pass. This includes voice lines, emotes, victory poses, sprays, and highlight intros.

Weapon charms

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In Overwatch 2, weapon charms are a new way to customize a hero’s weapon. Whether it is a traditional gun like Widowmaker or Sojourn, a bow and arrow like Hanzo, or even mechanical hands like Moira, every hero can equip a weapon charm. Though the actual appearance of each hero’s weapon changes depending on what skin you equip, the weapon charm is another way to add personalization to your chosen character.

There is no limit to how many times you can equip a weapon charm, so if you have one charm that you love and want to use for every hero in the game, you can do so. There are a wide variety of charms to choose from, so you can pick one that matches your or your hero’s aesthetic.

As in the original Overwatch, gold weapons are available to purchase with competitive credits if you’re looking to customize your weapons even more.

Souvenirs

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Souvenirs might be the most unique cosmetic item in the game. These souvenirs include a wide range of items, from trophies to a slice of pizza and even a salt shaker. Once you equip a souvenir, it goes into one of the emote slots for the hero you chose to equip it for. You can then emote in-game with the souvenir.

Name cards

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Name cards are a new way to customize your career profile. In Overwatch 2, a player’s career profile is a detailed record of their competitive rank, what heroes they mostly play, how many hours they’ve played the game, and more. To understand your own strengths and weaknesses, the data in your career profile can be very helpful to improve.

A name card is a cosmetic that adds a banner to the top area of your career profile where your name, endorsement level, and overall level are displayed. There are a variety of banners available through the battle pass this season, with seven currently in the game in total.

Player titles

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Player titles are a new type of cosmetic that allows you to customize your career profile even further. Similar to other FPS games, name cards allow you to equip a secondary name to your profile other than your display name.

These names are like nicknames, and most of the available titles are references to phrases or characters in the game that fans might recognize. There is also a subset of player titles that can be earned through competitive play. If a player reaches the top 500 in a region, for example, they will be able to equip the “Top 500 Challenger” player title.