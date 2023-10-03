All Diablo skins in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is getting a new season soon, and it’s set to bring some devilish-looking, exciting Diablo-inspired skins to the game.

Launching on Oct. 10, season seven will rain terror on the popular hero shooter, thanks to its spooky theme, which intends to celebrate the upcoming Halloween season.

Marking Overwatch 2’s collaboration with Diablo, both of which are highly celebrated Blizzard IPs, the new season brings a new control map, Samoa, alongside a Halloween-special game mode and a new battle pass with a plethora of skins, emotes, voice lines, and whatnot.

Not that a Diablo collaboration is surprising, but it definitely brings one of the best skins for Moira in Overwatch 2 so far. Here are all Overwatch 2 x Diablo skins revealed so far.

All Overwatch 2 Diablo skins coming in season seven

Lilith-inspired Moira skin

Support hero Moira is getting a ravishing skin inspired by one of Diablo’s most sinful yet attractive characters, Lilith, in season seven, as showcased in the official teaser.

She might be a healer and sometimes a DPS, but Moira is also known for her controversial personality, as revealed through her lore. She’d do anything in the name of science and progress, which has made her commit to questionable actions in the past.

Upcoming Moira Diablo skin in Overwatch 2. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lilith grabs the position of Diablo’s iconic villain and is known for her cynical view of justice—much like Moira. A Lilith-inspired skin is all Moira needs to highlight her true self in Overwatch 2, and season seven gives just that. In fact, some players claim the upcoming Diablo skin for Moira is one of the best outfits for the hero in the game.

While Blizzard is yet to reveal more about the skin, players speculate that it’ll support upgrades and should be available in the store. Some want it to be the highest tier reward of the season seven battle pass, but a skin so grand is likely to be a store exclusive.

Wrecking Ball Diablo skin

Besides the titillating Moira skin, Blizzard also teased a Diablo-themed Wrecking Ball costume. As it presented what appears to be the upcoming special game mode for Halloween, the teaser showcased Hammond rolling around in a themed ball with red, golden, and black details before moving on to flaunting Moira’s Diablo skin.

Prepare to face the darkness with #Overwatch2 x Diablo 🩸



Get ready for the best Halloween Terror yet featuring Lilith Moria and more. Season 7 launches October 10!



pic.twitter.com/adRHTIRJo3 — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) October 2, 2023

Again, Blizzard is yet to reveal the mode of availability of these skins, but it looks like all Diablo skins will be up for sale exclusively in the Overwatch 2 Store.

It’s unknown whether Blizzard plans to add more Diablo skins to Overwatch 2 via season seven, as the teaser only revealed these two. We’ll update this story with more details as they are announced.

