Is The Outlast Trials on Game Pass?

Published: Mar 4, 2024 10:07 am
Horror and survival games are back in full force in 2024, and a big name returns to capitalize on the hype—The Outlast Trials. With its original game becoming a fan-favorite over the years, many wonder how they can access the latest version and whether it’s on Xbox’s Game Pass.

Whenever a new game is about to launch, I check whether it’s available on any subscription services. If the answer is yes, getting the subscription will often be more beneficial when compared to purchasing the full game. Considering how much I enjoyed the original Outlast, I followed the same procedure for The Outlast Trials. Outlast games featured in the Game Pass in 2022, so I figured the same could apply to the Outlast Trials.

Is The Outlast Trials available on Xbox Game Pass?

No, The Outlast Trials isn’t on Xbox Game Pass, meaning you’ll need to buy the full game to play it. But it might become available on the platform in the future. Though there haven’t been any official talks regarding this, most titles become available on subscription services later in their lifecycle.

At the time of writing, you’ll need to pay The Outlast Trials’ price tag on your preferred platform. While you can also wait for a discount, buying it early will allow you to clear out the available content faster since finishing The Outlast Trials will likely get longer with new content releases.

The Outlast Trials is also widely available since it’ll debut on all the major gaming platforms apart from Nintendo Switch. In addition to potentially joining the ranks of Xbox Game Pass, Red Barrels could also consider making its game available on PS Plus via its library or one of its monthly offerings.

Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.