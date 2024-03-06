How to join the Reborn in The Outlast Trials

So you want to escape the Murkoff Facility and be Reborn in The Outlast Trials. I can’t really blame you for that, but we’re sorry to see you go. Be a good participant and complete your Program if you want to escape Reborn.

But you cannot simply plan your escape from Murkoff Corporation. Easterman is smarter than that. The only way out is by getting through the Trials. But even if you escape, will life really be the same in the real world? What even is real anymore? Here is how join to your fellow Reborn in The Outlast Trials.

How to be Reborn in The Outlast Trials

Join us. Become one of the Reborn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need 20 Release Tokens to be Reborn in The Outlast Trials. These are obtained only through completing all Trials and MK-Challenges in Program Genesis. Unlocking the Farewell Mansion by completing Genesis is the final stage of The Outlast Trials. You can enter the mansion through the Rebirth Portal underneath the giant Reborn counter.

We at Murkoff Corporation love flaunting the total number of Reborn in our facilities. Why? Because it incentives you to complete our Trials. If you want to become yet another number in the system, you have to face the trials and tribulations of the Program Genesis. Luckily, you don’t have to complete all Programs to beat The Outlast Trials. You only need to beat Genesis to see the end of the game. How kind are we?

Hit the protocol to be Reborn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Program Genesis is our Program for newbies, a little taster, if you will. You must complete all 15 assignments, divided into five Trials and 10 MK-Challenges. Each assignment has many Ex-Pop agents. They are here to remind you of what you may become if you frequently fail these Trials. It will take you approximately 10 hours to complete Program Genesis. Doing so, unlocks the final test—the Farewell Mansion. This is your final stand against Murkoff, against Easterman. You must overcome everything to be one of the Reborn.

Pay the Farewell Mansion a visit by spending your tokens collected with your blood, sweat, and tears at the Murkoff guard next to the portal. Show Murkoff Corporation what you’re made of and leave through the mansion’s doors as one of the Reborn.