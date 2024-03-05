So you want to escape from Easterman’s grasp and become someone outside of Murkoff Facility. To be Reborn in The Outlast Trials, you must accumulate enough Release Tokens.

Here is everything you need to know about getting Release Tokens and escaping The Outlast Trials.

What are Release Tokens in The Outlast Trials?

Just how quickly will you be Reborn? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re new to The Outlast Trials, you may have noticed the guard at the front of Murkoff Facility. You likely also saw the giant Reborn counter (it’s quite hard to miss), showing just how many players have previously escaped the facility and become a Reagent. You need to accumulate 20 Release Tokens in Program Genesis if you want to be just like them. These tokens will unlock the Murkoff Facility exit, letting you be Reborn as a Reagent. Upon collecting all 20 tokens, the exit unlocks, letting you out into the world and unlocking Program X.

Upon re-entering the facility, you can try the newly unlocked Program X. This is the more challenging Program, with the same MK-Challenges and Trials, but at a higher difficulty level. Here, you must collect 10 Release Tokens to be Reborn once more.

How to get Release Tokens in The Outlast Trials

Regardless of your grade, Release Tokens are always up for grabs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release Tokens are accumulated through completing Trials and MK-Challenges. Unlike the Green Vouchers that vary in quantity depending on your grades, each Trial and MK-Challenge has a set number of Release Tokens to give. You must complete the entirety of Program Genesis to gather all 20 Release Tokens. Although the number of Release Tokens reduces as you progress, this process is the same for Program X and Program Ultra.

You get Release Tokens regardless of your final grade or how long it takes to complete a Trial. The Release Token(s) is just one of the many rewards you get through Trial completion, with extra XP, cash, and mystery boxes up for grabs. You only need to complete a Trial or MK-Challenge to accumulate Release Tokens. There are 20 in the Program Genesis, scattered across the Program. This means you must complete the entire Program to get all Release Tokens.

All Trials in Program Genesis offer two Release Tokens and all MK-Challenges grant you one token to escape. Complete all Program missions to accumulate enough Release Tokens to be Reborn.

Please be aware that failure to complete the mission, backing out of the Trial, or getting killed twice during a mission will result in no rewards (including tokens). You will not receive any Release Tokens if you do not complete your selected Trial.