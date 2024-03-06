The Outlast Trials: How many players can play co-op together?

Although you can play The Outlast Trials on your own, playing with friends can be less daunting. However, there is a limit to how many players you can play with as you attempt to break free from your shackles. Here’s everything you need to know about how many players can play co-op together in The Outlast Trials.

Recommended Videos

The Outlast Trials: How many players can play co-op, explained

You can play with up to three other players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Outlast Trials, you can play co-op in a team of two, three, or four players, meaning you can play with either one friend, two friends, or three friends (or none if you’re queueing up alone to face the horrors).

So, if you and three friends want to dive into this nightmare-fueled game together, you can. If there are any more players, they’ll either need to form another team or play by themselves.

Now, it is possible to play The Outlast Trials by yourself because the co-op aspect isn’t forced for objectives, but it helps when completing them because there are more bodies to get the job done. As you progress, you must complete more challenging objectives, so if you have a cohesive group who aren’t opposed to voice comms, these complex challenges can be easier to complete. And having a group makes it less frightening… kind of.

The downside to playing with others is more players on your team means there’s more risk of big mistakes, especially if you’re in a group with people whom you aren’t familiar with or if they don’t want to use voice comms. So, there are certainly pros and cons to having teammates.

And if you want to play with your friends on different platforms, The Outlast Trials offers crossplay, which means you can play with them as long as you use a friend code.