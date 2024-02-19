Is The Outlast Trials crossplay or cross-platform?

The Outlast Trials are all about navigating through terrifying challenges in the Murkoff Facility with the end goal of completing enough therapy to be set free. This is no easy task, so you might be wondering whether crossplay or cross-platform is an option so you can team up with friends.

Recommended Videos

All trials become a lot easier and way more fun when you have a squad of fellow Reagents working with you, so knowing whether you’re limited to only players on the same platform or all players is important when deciding where you want to play this game. Here’s what you need to know about whether The Outlast Trials has crossplay and cross-platform functionality.

Does The Outlast Trials have crossplay or cross-platform?

The Outlast Trials does have crossplay, which means you can play with any of your friends regardless of which platform they’re entering Murkoff Facility from. The platform of the player you’re playing with or attempting to invite to your group is displayed next to their name on the group screen so you can check it at any point.

Crossplay applies across all platforms, which means PC players can team up with those who are playing on console. The Outlast Trials is available on an array of different platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, so there’s a wide variety of players from different platforms you can tackle trials with.

The icon to the right of player’s names tells you their platform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Outlast Trials even has its own friend system so you can add players who are on other platforms with ease through the game itself by entering their unique friend code. You can complete trials with up to a maximum of four players, so it’s up to you whether you work solo or with a full squad of allies. All trials can be played alone, but it’s a lot easier to tackle them with even just one extra player working alongside you.

Does The Outlast Trials support cross-platform progression?

While The Outlast Trials supports crossplay, it doesn’t support cross-progression. This means you have to start from scratch if you decide to launch the game on a different platform from the one you originally started on.

The Outlast Trials is a prequel to the overarching Outlast series, so it’s a great place to start if you want to play the Outlast games in order. Be prepared for quite a challenge, though, since the notorious Ex-Pop are quite ruthless and determined to stop you from successfully finishing all trials.