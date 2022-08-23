How to play the Outlast games in order

Outlast is a survival horror series developed by Red Barrels. The first game in the now three-title franchise debuted in 2013, quickly becoming one of the most well-received horror games in modern history.

Receiving direct sequels in the form of DLC as well as a fully-fledged second game, Outlast 2, the next upcoming addition to the series, The Outlast Trial, is set to contextualize the franchise far before the events of the first game. While much of the series happens in sequential order, this is how to play the entire Outlast series in order.

All Outlast games in order

The Outlast Trials (TBA)

The Outlast Trials is set far before the events of any of the previously released Outlast games. Its events occur at some point during the Cold War. This game will give a first look at the Murkoff Corporation and its early human experimentations. The Outlast Trials has not been released yet, though it’s expected to launch near the end of 2022 after a brief beta period.

Outlast (2013)

The first released game in the survival-horror series takes place several decades after the events of The Outlast Trials. This story revolves around journalist Miles Upshur and his investigation of the Mount Massive Insane Asylum, which reveals horrifying secrets behind the residents of Mount Massive.

Oulast: Whistleblower (2014)

Outlast: Whistleblower is the immediate follow-up and DLC of the original title. The events of the game start shortly before Outlast but overlap and eventually extend beyond the first game’s initial story. The lengthy DLC not only provides the prompt for the original game but follows up on the massive cliffhanger left by Outlast.

Outlast 2 (2017)

Canonically, Outlast 2 is the most recent game in the Outlast franchise, one that follows in the footsteps of previous iterations in gameplay and shows the effects of the Murkoff Corporation outside of Mount Massive Asylum. Outlast 2 is the least connected to the overarching story of the series and can be played with relatively little knowledge of the series, but the second sequential addition certainly offers significant contributions of its own.