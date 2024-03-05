Category:
Is The Outlast Trials single-player?

Can you tackle your trial therapy alone?
The Outlast franchise is known for being a dedicated single-player horror experience, so when it comes to the multiplayer-dedicated The Outlast Trials, you might be wondering whether you can still enjoy it solo.

There’s a lot to do in the survival RPG, ranging from navigating through tricky trials to upgrading your loadout, which means you need to know whether The Outlast Trials is single-player or if you have to do it all with other players.

Can you play The Outlast Trials solo?

You can play The Outlast Trials entirely alone or with a group of friends, so how you choose to tackle your trials is entirely up to you. Anywhere from one to four players can participate in a trial together.

The game can be fun both ways, but if you’re wondering whether it’s better to play alone or with friends, the answer is certainly with friends—and it’s not even close. Teaming up with players on other platforms using crossplay makes the overall experience a whole lot easier and way more fun.

A group of players in The Outlast Trials
Friends make this game so much better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With friends at your side, you can have more than one of the best Rigs present in a trial. More players potentially mean more responsibility, however, as you might find yourself in tricky situations where you need to revive other players, so there are definitely benefits and drawbacks to both single-player and multiplayer play. Overall though, co-op multiplayer is far more beneficial if you’re willing to play with others.

How to play single-player in The Outlast Trials

To play alone in The Outlast Trials, select the trial you’re after at the Terminal and load straight into the match. You don’t want to use the group finder for co-op multiplayer since this will invite other Reagents to join you.

When you’re playing solo, you only have a couple of lives to work with and no other players to come and save you. You have to be pretty careful when navigating through trials all alone because of this, so be sure you get yourself some strong Prescriptions and Amp upgrades to help make the process easier.

