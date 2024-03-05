Category:
How to revive players in The Outlast Trials

It can be quite tricky.
Four players standing together in The Outlast Trials.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a perfect world, your team can make it through each trial with little to no collisions with enemies in The Outlast Trials, but unfortunately, it’s usually not this easy. And when things go wrong, you might find that another player has fallen and needs to be revived.

You’re never told that reviving your teammates is even an option which means there’s a good chance you have no idea how to help your allies, so here’s how to revive players in The Outlast Trials.

How to revive teammates in The Outlast Trials

The player holding a Syringe in a bloody room in The Outlast Trials.
A Syringe takes up one of your inventory slots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To revive other players in The Outlast Trials, you need to find and use a Syringe on them. This only works if you are in co-op with other teammates and can be done regardless of what platform the other players are on using crossplay.

With a Syringe in hand, all you have to do is approach the deceased player, and the correct button to hold then appears along with the words “(Hold) Revive teammate.” It takes about eight seconds to fully revive another player, so you need to be careful when doing so.

For this to work, your teammate has to be dead. If they’re still bleeding out, you can save them just by walking up to them and helping them get up before they die. You can tell if they’re dead or bleeding out based on the icon hovering above their head. If they’ve fallen, the icon will be a skull while if they can still be saved it will instead be a couple drops of blood.

How to get a Syringe in The Outlast Trials

A Syringe in a glass case.
You can’t miss them as long as you check all the walls you pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Syringe you can use to revive an ally, you need to scour the map for a glass case with a Syringe that says “In case of emergency, break glass.” These glass cases have a bright red medical symbol over them, can be found randomly on the wall across all maps, and are the only spot you can acquire Syringes from.

After breaking the glass case, you can grab the Syringe inside and set off to bring your friend back to life. Each Syringe only has one use unless you have the Double Doses Amp unlocked, but there are generally a couple available around each map.

The Outlast Trials is a lot easier with friends, and you’re sure to earn a better grade when you make it out as a team, so reviving others when you can is a must. If you’re struggling to get to your teammate’s body due to villains hanging around it, consider using a Rig to deter them and buy yourself enough time.

Best Amp upgrades in The Outlast Trials, ranked
Dorris and the Amps menu in The Outlast Trials.
Category:
Outlast
Outlast
Best Amp upgrades in The Outlast Trials, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 5, 2024
The Outlast Trials: Prescriptions tier list
The Pharmacy in The Outlast Trials
Category:
Outlast
Outlast
The Outlast Trials: Prescriptions tier list
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 5, 2024
How to improve your grade in The Outlast Trials
A squad reciving their grade at the end of the trial with the player getting an A in The Outlast Trials.
Category:
Outlast
Outlast
How to improve your grade in The Outlast Trials
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 5, 2024
