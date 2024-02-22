The Outlast Trials is an intense survival game set in the world of the overarching Outlast franchise. You must work through terrifying Trials to gain your freedom, and if this sounds like the game for you, then you might be wondering which platforms it can be enjoyed on.

The Outlast franchise is pretty iconic in the realm of horror games, but The Outlast Trials can be enjoyed by all players regardless of whether you’re familiar with it or not. If you’re looking for a horrifying but fun time with friends, here are all The Outlast Trials platforms to decide which works best for you.

What platforms is The Outlast Trials on?

The Outlast Trials is available on numerous platforms, including PC through Steam and Epic Games, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One from March 5 onward.

There are no official plans for The Outlast Trials to make its way to any other platforms outside these five. But the other Outlast games eventually made their way to Nintendo Switch, so there is certainly a chance that The Outlast Trials could be released there at some point. For now, pick one of the other five platforms if you want to enter Murkoff Facility as soon as possible.

You can join in on the bloody fun across many different platforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With so many different platforms available to experience the horrors, it’s also important to know whether The Outlast Trials has crossplay or cross-platform. The Trials you face are pretty tough, but they become a lot easier when you gather fellow Reagents to help you through them. You can play through your Trials alone, but your experience will be better with friends.

The events of The Outlast Trials precede the other Outlast games, so even if you aren’t familiar with them, you can easily jump into this game. Since The Outlast Trials is a prequel, it’s still easy to properly play the Outlast series in order if you end up wanting to branch out to the rest of the franchise after playing.

The Outlast Trials is pretty similar in style to other co-op horror games like Phasmophobia and Dead by Daylight, so if you’re looking for a survival experience that can easily be enjoyed with friends across a wide range of platforms, this is a great game for you.