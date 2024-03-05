The Outlast Trials: Prescriptions tier list

Spend your hard-earned Green Vouchers with Emily Barlow’s Prescriptions and gain useful upgrades before you enter Program X and Ultra in The Outlast Trials. Depending on how you play and whether you play alone, your top Prescriptions may be different to others.

Here is our Prescriptions tier list for The Outlast Trials.

All Prescriptions tier list in The Outlast Trials

You cannot refund any purchased Prescriptions so don’t impulse buy! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prescriptions are just one of the ways you can upgrade your loadout in The Outlast Trials. Unlike your Rig or Amps that give you more options as you level up, Prescription tiers are unlocked by buying all Prescriptions in the previous tier. There are three tiers. You need to unlock all Prescriptions in tier one to unlock tier two, and vice versa.

This means choosing between the best Prescriptions are divided into their tiers, rather than choosing between all 23 Prescriptions. All Prescriptions aren’t available when you gain access to the Pharmacy.

This tier list is divided into three, showcasing what we deem to be the best upgrades to get at the beginning of every tier. Although you will eventually unlock every Rig, Amp, and Prescription, some upgrades are better to get in the early game than others.

Tip: Prescriptions are automatically equipped when you unlock one. You cannot refund them if you make a mistake so choose wisely before you purchase.

Finally, each Prescription costs one Green Voucher. You can quickly accumulate Green Vouchers by completing Trials and MK-Challenges. More Vouchers are up for grabs by achieving high grades throughout your selected Program.

Now, let’s get into our Prescriptions tier list.

Prescription tier one: Tier list

Gain momentum with the slide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tier Prescriptions S tier Slide, Regeneration A tier Instant Use, Self Defense Technique, Kick To Help B tier Run And Smash Doors, Life Saver

Because most enemies cannot follow you through crawlspaces, the Slide is an essential mechanic for evading enemies. You can evade enemies by sliding into crawlspaces or dive into pure darkness where most enemies cannot see you. The only real counter against your slide is the Night Hunter, one of the Ex-Pop agents who can crouch through crawlspaces and can see inside dark rooms with his night-vision goggles.

Tip: Use the slide to gain extra momentum at the end of your stamina bar.

We recommend Regeneration for solo and team players. This gives you a little bit of health regen without having to seek out Small Medicine. It is crucial in moments where you accidentally trigger traps or get hit by enemies when you are being chased.

Other tier one Prescriptions focus on a more combat medic build, catered towards co-operative players. These are automatically lower on your Prescription list if you’re riding solo like myself. I recommend unlocking any inventory or door bashing related Prescriptions for Program X rather than Genesis as you can easily rely on the three inventory slots and often don’t need to bash in any blocked doors for a quick getaway.

Instead, take the time to learn the map layout in Program Genesis and prioritize certain equipment over others. I personally find more success having two throwables and a Battery or Small Medicine in my inventory at all times.

Prescription tier two: Tier list

Do you have the patience to carry heavy items back? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tier Prescriptions S tier Speed Boost, Endurance, Athlete A tier Expanded Inventory, Heavy Training, Breaching Technique B tier Gymnast, Doors Basher, Battery Extension

Prioritize physical buffs above everything else in the second Prescription tier. You should get the Speed Boost, Endurance, and Athlete upgrades as soon as you can, picking these above any Amp or Rig upgrades. Expanded Inventory is helpful against specific enemies where multiple Medicine, Antidotes, and Batteries may be needed to evade enemies like the Night Hunter and Skinner Man.

Heavy Training is great for impatient players who want nothing more than to teleport across the entire map to bring fuel to a generator. A lot of MK-Challenges focus on moving heavy objects around so if you want to complete these as fast as you can for easy Release Tokens, the Heavy Training upgrade is essential. If you often find yourself breaking through doors or wooden planks, the Breaching Technique will save you crucial stamina. This allows you to bash through blockages without the worry of being chased.

Tip: Avoid bashing doors unless you know that there aren’t any nearby enemies.

If you increase your stamina bar, you don’t need to worry about upgrades like the Gymnast and Doors Basher. While I spend a lot of time in the darkness, avoiding enemy lines of sight, the Battery Extension is easily skippable if you’re confident navigating across the map with limited vision.

Prescription tier three: Tier list

Stay alert to detect hidden enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tier Prescriptions S tier Medic, Stamina Recovery, Advanced Regeneration A tier Resistance, Revitalize, Deep Breaths B tier Anti-Ambush

All co-op players will want the Medic upgrade to revive teammates faster. Increased recovery of stamina and health with the Stamina Recovery and Advanced Regenerations are no-brainers when it comes to increasing your overall survivability. You shouldn’t suffer from exhaustion if you are using stealth however for those speedrunning through MK-Challenges, the Deep Breaths will help you massively during chases.

Tip: Turn on subtitles to differentiate between enemies, letting you know if a Pouncer is lurking inside a hiding spot without you getting too close to check.

Next, the Revitalize is better for those playing co-op. Having full health after being revived gives you extra support and comfort to retry without losing a life and lowering your Trial grade. Having a Resistance against grapples and traps is good but you should aim to avoid triggering traps and alerting enemies all together. Finally, the Anti-Ambush should be the last Prescription you get in The Outlast Trials. You can easily tell if hidden enemies are around by listening to their dialogue lines and staying alert to their subtle movements.