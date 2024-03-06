Is The Outlast Trials on PS4?

The Outlast Trials is the next installment in the popular survival horror series, and after a long wait, it’s finally had its full release across loads of new and old consoles.

If you’re ready to get spooked then you’re probably getting ready to purchase the game, but before you do you’ll want to know where it can actually be played. A lot of gamers have held off buying a PlayStation 5 in favor of sticking with a PS4 for the time being, and for many games, this is still a relatively viable way to play. Fortunately, The Outlast Trials isn’t going to give you any trouble if you choose to keep playing this way.

Can you play The Outlast Trials on PS4?

Everybody gets to be scared. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, The Outlast Trials is being released on PS4, and it appears to be available to purchase, download, and play on the Sony PlayStation store right now.

On launch day some players reported they were unable to find the game on the PlayStation store, however, at our time of testing the game was there ready to be bought. If you are having any troubles finding it then we suggest using the PlayStation store via your browser to buy the title and then download it to your PS4 device.

It’s not only the standard version of The Outlast Trials either; you can also get the deluxe edition on PS4 consoles. This means you won’t miss out on any of the extra goodies just for using a previous-generation device. The best part is The Outlast Trials is crossplay too, so you can play with your friends on PlayStation 5, and even those with Xboxes.

Now, get ready for The Outlast Trials to scare your socks off on PlayStation.