How to claim The Outlast Trials pre-order bonuses

Where can you find the exclusive outfit you're after?
If you purchased The Outlast Trials ahead of its March 5 launch, you obtained access to some special pre-order exclusive content. Since the survival RPG is out now, you might be wondering how to actually get your pre-order bonuses.

You want to have all the content you can get to truly personalize your Reagent, so you need to know how to claim your pre-order bonuses in The Outlast Trials.

What are the pre-order bonuses in The Outlast Trials?

There is only one pre-order bonus for The Outlast Trials and it’s the Grizzly Hazmat Suit. The Reagent Starter Pack has been confused by some players as also being early access exclusive content, but this is a separate paid DLC, which means the only asset that is a pre-order exclusive is the Grizzly Hazmat Suit.

This pre-order bonus is available for all early access players who had or purchased The Outlast Trials before March 5.

How to get your pre-order bonus in The Outlast Trials

Your pre-order bonus in The Outlast Trials should automatically appear as soon as you log in to play, but you have to visit the change appearance menu to actually see it. There’s no mailbox or redeem menu to check. Instead, your exclusive content should be available right away.

To check if your bonus is available, head to the mirror hanging above the sink in your cell. It shines slightly blue to let you know it can be interacted with, so approach it and press the button it tells you to use as you get close to it.

With the change appearance menu open, navigate to the fifth tab over, which is the outfit category. This is where the Grizzly Hazmat Suit should be available for you to equip. Since it’s a full-body outfit, it takes over your entire appearance, which means you can’t edit any individual parts of your look while it’s equipped. You’re able to modify and change your appearance at any point, though, so you don’t have to keep the pre-order bonus suit equipped forever if you end up wanting a different look.

If your pre-order bonus isn’t appearing, you may need to submit a bug report. The exact way you need to submit a bug report for The Outlast Trials varies by platform, but you can find all of the options in the report bugs channel on the official Discord server.

To accompany your stylish new look, you might also want to equip the best Rig so you have both an epic outfit and the most functional loadout to go with it. Choosing the right upgrades for your character can be tough, so you may also want to carefully consider the Amp upgrades and Prescriptions you grab before heading into a trial to show off your new look.

