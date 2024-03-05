Best Amp upgrades in The Outlast Trials, ranked

There are many different ways you can increase the loadout you’re working with in The Outlast Trials, and one of the most powerful boosts comes from Amps. These tools are elite contraband snuck in by a Reagent named Dorris, and knowing which ones are best will help you find success.

You’ve got lots of Amps to choose from and a pretty limited amount of money to spend on them since you slowly earn more as you successfully navigate through trials. You need to know which ones are most worth the price to efficiently use your resources, so here are the best Amp upgrades in The Outlast Trials.

Best Amps in The Outlast Trials

She’s got some contraband for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 24 Amps in total divided across three categories including Tool, Skill, and Medicine, all of which can be purchased from Dorris on the second floor of the lobby. Here are the eight best Amps you can get in The Outlast Trials.

8) Quick Escape

When you’re caught by an enemy and taking brutal damage from them, the Quick Escape Amp is a powerful tool to have at your disposal. This one temporarily boosts your speed right after you take damage so you can swiftly bolt away.

You ideally want to avoid taking damage altogether, but when you’re in a tough situation, this comes in clutch. I like the Stun Rig for a similar reason since it provides a speed boost after being upgraded so you can quickly escape and get back to sneaking around to avoid enemy detection.

7) Last Chance

You get one last chance to try and survive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s nothing worse than dying after putting a ton of hard work into a trial, so getting the Last Chance Amp is important for giving yourself a safety barrier to fall back on. With this Amp, a strike that would otherwise kill you leaves you with just one health point so you have one final chance to succeed. This upgrade has a cooldown period of about five minutes.

6) Hide and Heal

You should never underestimate the power of hiding to take a breather, and with the Hide and Heal Amp unlocked, you can heal this way too. One bracket of your health is restored as soon as you hide and your health regeneration begins immediately while you’re hidden.

This Amp upgrade is a powerful way to not only evade enemies but also ensure the time you’re spending hiding is being put to good use. Keeping your health high is crucial, and it becomes almost too easy with this upgrade activated.

5) Double Doses

If you regularly play with friends on other platforms using crossplay or even just those on the same platform as you, Double Doses is a necessity for your loadout. With this one unlocked, all Syringes can be used twice which means you can revive your friends a lot more frequently.

A must-have for multiplayer play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Without this Amp, every syringe you come across has just one use. They can be pretty tough to find since they are generally quite rare, so unlocking this upgrade to activate two uses on each one means you and your team have a lot more chances to successfully make it through a trial with all of you alive.

4) Noise Reduction

Limiting the noise you make with the Noise Reduction Amp means you can more freely move around without worrying about making noise that alerts enemies to your presence. This Amp specifically reduces the noise made when running and opening doors, which can otherwise be two of the loudest activities you perform.

This Amp might not sound like much, but the stealthier you can be, the better your odds of success in any given trial are and the higher grade you end up with. Combining this Amp with others like Slippers and Night Crawler, which are both ranked higher on this list, makes it a lot less likely that enemies will find you.

3) Slippers

They’ll never hear you coming now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite this being one of the first Amps you can buy, it’s by far one of the best. Slippers allow you to walk on broken glass without making any noise, which makes it an absolute must-have.

There’s broken glass everywhere and it’s super easy to accidentally crunch your way right across some without realizing until it’s already too late that you’ve just alerted every nearby villain to your precise location. But with Slippers, this becomes a problem of the past as you instead glide right across it without making even the slightest noise.

Your character doesn’t actually wear Slippers as you might suspect upon unlocking this Amp, instead, they just magically become able to cross glass in utter silence.

2) Battery Charger

Your night vision goggles are your lifeline, and the Battery Charger Amp upgrade makes it so they slowly recharge whenever you’re not using them. This is a massive upgrade since you don’t have to solely rely on finding batteries scattered around each map anymore. Instead, they now replenish on their own which means you might not even need batteries at all if you manage your usage efficiently.

1) Night Crawler

You spend the vast majority of your time in trials engulfed in darkness, and this is exactly why the Night Crawler Amp is so useful. With this one unlocked, you have an edge in darkness that increases your crouched walking speed and allows your night vision battery to last longer.

So many Amps, but so little money to buy them with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stealth is key, and you’re always going to be way more successful and likely to complete a trial alive and with a good grade if you manage to primarily stay in the shadows. Night Crawler boosts your skillset while doing so and is an incredibly useful tool because of this.

Some Amps are locked away at pretty high levels, so there’s a chance this list could evolve as we get to test them out further. You also need to get yourself the best Rigs and best Prescriptions to fully maximize your Reagent build so you can successfully work your way through trials and earn a top-notch grade.