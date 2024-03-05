Best Rigs in The Outlast Trials, ranked

For the most part, surviving in The Oulast Trials is dependent on being stealthy and strategic. This is no easy task, but having a powerful Rig at your disposal makes it a lot easier.

Rigs are the most efficient way to combat enemies and the damage they deal which means you need to know what the best Rigs in The Outlast Trials are so you can efficiently navigate your way through any challenge.

All Rigs in The Outlast Trials, ranked

Four powerful tools, but you can only have one in each trial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four different Rigs in The Outlast Trials: Stun, Blind, Heal, and X-Ray. All of these rigs have their own unique benefits and a collection of upgrades you can install over time. Here are all of the available Rigs, ranked from worst to best, along with a breakdown of what each one is capable of doing.

4) X-Ray

See through walls to gain an advantage over enemies and locate hidden items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The X-Ray Rig is the weakest one of the four available options. This tool allows you to spot enemies and items through walls, which can be useful for evading detection or locating supplies you need. When compared to the effects of the other options, though, this one is severely lacking.

When you’re playing with a full squad, it can be nice to have one of each Rig type so you can gain all possible benefits. Otherwise, this one is the worst option you can choose.

Level Upgrade Effect One Activate Unlocks the X-Ray Rig, which is a tactical tool that allows you to see the location of enemies through walls. Two Shared Intel All teammates can see the location of marked enemies. Three Resources Intel The X-Ray Rig will highlight all nearby consumable items. This includes Batteries, Medicine, Syringes, Adrenaline, Rig Rechargers, Battery Rechargers, Lockpicks, bricks, and bottles. Four Classified Intel The Rig will highlight all important items nearby. This includes Evidence, Propaganda Posters, mines, traps, and master keys, Five Extended Duration The duration of this Rig lasts longer. Six Battery Transfer When you use the X-Ray Rig, you also recharge your night vision battery. Seven Decreased Cooldown Decreases the cooldown period before you can use your Rig again. Eight Prepared The X-Ray Rig can be used at the very beginning of the trial.

3) Heal

Heal yourself and your friends to stay alive and complete trials with ease. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Heal Rig is pretty potent and powerful, but it’s only worth using when you’re in a multiplayer lobby. When you’re playing alone, you want to avoid this Rig in favor of other ones ranked higher that provide way better benefits for you.

In a multiplayer lobby with friends on various platforms, the Healing Rig is excellent. I’ve been saved by teammates with this Rig and helped save others using this Rig many times.

Level Upgrade Effect One Activate Unlocks the Heal Rig, which is a powerful aerosol spray capable of replenishing your health and healing your teammates. Two Expanded Radius The healing effect has an expanded radius. Three Silent Help Healing won’t make noise anymore. Four Extended Duration The duration of the healing effect lasts longer. Five Detox Healing gas also cures psychosis. Six Poison Healing gas slows enemies down for a short period of time. Seven Decreased Cooldown Decreases the cooldown time so you can use this Rig again sooner. Eight Prepared The Heal Rig can be used instantly from the beginning of the trial.

2) Stun

Throw a powerful deterrent at opponents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Stun Rig is one of the best, and it’s essentially a far more potent version of a throwable item like a brick or bottle. When you throw this Rig, you temporarily disorient the enemy which is an extremely useful advantage for most situations.

One drawback of this Rig is it has to be thrown, which means you need to be careful and precise with it. In high-stakes situations, it can be tough to slow down and aim, so consider this carefully when choosing the Stun Rig.

Level Upgrade Effect One Activate Unlocks the Stun Rig, which is a strong throwing device that emits an electric shock that temporarily stuns and disorients enemies. Two Expanded Radius The radius of this Rig is increased. Three Disarm All traps, mines, and other such items are destroyed when this Rig is used. Four Extended Duration The stun effect lasts for a longer period of time. Five Restore The cooldown period is reduced if you don’t hit an enemy with this Rig. Six Electric Boost All players within the blast area regenerate their full stamina and have their night vision battery recharged. Seven Decreased Cooldown Decreases the cooldown period for the Rig. Eight Prepared Allows you to use the Rig at the start of the trial.

1) Blind

Blind foes and make a quick escape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My overall top choice for the best Rig you can use in The Outlast Trials is the Blind Rig, an incredibly strong tool that oftentimes feels a bit overpowered. It seems to be a lot more effective than other Rigs and is super useful as a sneaky trap you can lure opponents into so you can then make a getaway.

I place down this Rig as often as I can and remember the spots so I can lead foes back to them if I need to shake them. It’s also super useful to place one near the shuttle early on so you can use it once you’re making a mad dash back to it at the end of the trial—especially when all foes seem to be determined to stop you.

Level Upgrade Effect One Activate Unlocks the Blind Rig, which functions as a landmine that emits a blinding explosion of smoke once an enemy steps on it. Two Expanded Radius The explosion radius is increased. Three Deploy Technique The mine can be deployed faster. Four Extended Duration The blinding smoke lasts for longer. Five Recharge The mine automatically re-arms itself a short while after being triggered. This can occur once on each mine you place down. Six Frenzy You can walk through the smoke explosion to gain a temporary adrenaline boost. Seven Decreased Cooldown The cooldown period for the Rig is decreased. Eight Prepared The Rig can be used at the very beginning of the trial.

What’s the best Rig in The Outlast Trials?

The best Rig ultimately comes down to your own playstyle and preferences, but overall, the Blind Rig is by far the best one in my opinion. The Stun Rig is an extremely close second, and I could honestly go either way and be fully happy with what I’m using.

I tend to prefer the Blind Rig over the Stun Rig because it’s easier to efficiently use. You can throw and miss using the Stun Rig which means there’s potential to mess up your shot and have to wait through a lengthy cooldown, but with the Blind Rig, it’s pretty much impossible to waste a use since you can always lead enemies back to a mine.

The Rig videos in the lobby give you a short demonstration of how they work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can guide Oulast Trials enemies right into the Blind Rig as a trap then get away with ease thanks to the boost the smoke provides once you get it upgraded. Whenever I’ve been stuck in a tricky situation, the Blind Rig has never failed to help me get out of it.

None of the Rigs are bad by any means since all of them have specific situational benefits. Because of this, if the X-Ray or Heal Rig sounds more appealing to you than either Blind or Stun, feel free to give them a try.

It’s beneficial to know how to use all of them and purchase upgrades for each so you can swap around your toolkit to fit whatever team you play with in any given trial.