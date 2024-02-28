How long is The Outlast Trials?

Can you outlast The Outlast Trials? The answer will be yes for most horror game fans, so the question will turn into how long it takes to beat the game after you first load in.

Though I enjoy the artistic touches in horror games, I have a low tolerance for scary elements. That’s the main reason why I loved the co-op elements of The Outlast Trials, as tackling down difficult objectives was less intimidating with friends. I still wanted to know how long it would take us to finish The Outlast Trials, though, so I could make my mental preparations accordingly.

How many hours does it take to complete The Outlast Trials?

How long do you have to survive in these dangerous streets? Image via Red Barrels

It takes around 16-20 hours to complete The Outlast Trials in its Early Access stage. With four programs in the game, your results may vary as several factors will impact your timings. Character progression and success rate while completing tasks will determine how long it takes to finish each program.

The Outlast Trials’ countdown to its full release ticks down at the time of writing, and there’s a chance developer Red Barrels might add more programs to the game in the future. If that happens to be the case, the overall time it takes to beat the game should increase accordingly. This would also help increase the overall replayability of The Outlast Trials.

Considering all The Outlast Trials platforms, another question I had was whether the game had crossplay or cross-platform support. It can be difficult to find a title you can play with your friends from all over the gaming world these days due to exclusivity agreements. In addition to boosting player numbers and community interactions, crossplay also helps games stand the test of time.