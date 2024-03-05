Category:
The Outlast Trials trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Could this be the easiest Outlast to get Platinum in?
Hadley Vincent
Mar 5, 2024
Female Murkoff employee injecting protagonist in their eyes in The Outlast Trials introduction
If you’re going for Platinum in The Outlast Trials and don’t know where to begin, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. The road to Platinum is relatively simple once you learn what actually needs to be done to hit the trophy criteria.

So, here are all trophies and how to unlock them in The Outlast Trials.

All The Outlast Trials trophies and achievements

We want you propaganda poster in The Outlast Trials introduction
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other games, The Outlast Trials gives you literally no trophy description beyond “Acquire the badge.” Sounds simple enough, right? But when some of the names could link to multiple meanings, like the Trigger Happy trophy, or leave you completely puzzled, like the Chicken in a Pot, it’s tough to know where to begin in your run for Platinum. But don’t worry because we have all the answers below on how you can easily unlock each trophy in The Outlast Trials.

Trophies naturally accumulate by repeatedly playing through Trials and MK-Challenges. Performing actions such as running, sliding, and crouching in the Trial selection room (lobby) also count towards the trophy criterion. Unfortunately solo players like myself will struggle to hit Platinum when multiple achievements require you to play with teammates.

With 28 trophies to unlock, you may spend the majority of your Trials repeating actions, using a ton of inventory space, and ignoring the A+ grade requirements. Forget the extra XP, let’s dive into how you can unlock every trophy in The Outlast Trials.

TrophyTypeDescriptionHow to unlock
ToastmasterBronzeAcquire the Toastmaster badge.Use Rig Recharger 50 times.
Tapetum LucidumBronzeAcquire the Tapetum Lucidum badge.Use night-vision for a collective total of 10 hours.
Vision QuestBronzeAcquire the Vision Quest badge.Survive for a collective total of 10 minutes in Psychosis.
Get DownBronzeAcquire the Get Down badge.Get knocked down 50 times.
HemophiliacBronzeAcquire the Hemophiliac badge.Lose 10,000 HP.
Chicken in a PotBronzeAcquire the Chicken in a Pot badge.Use hiding spots 100 times.
Trigger HappyBronzeAcquire the Trigger Happy badge.Disarm 50 door traps.
Together We Are StrongBronzeAcquire the Together We Are Strong badge.Execute 50 actions with teammates (e.g., help over walls).
Crowd ControlBronzeAcquire the “Crowd Control” badge.Kick 50 enemies off grappled or downed teammates.
HypochondriacBronzeAcquire the Hypochondriac badge.Use 200 Medicine.
Sleight of HandBronzeAcquire the Sleight of Hand badge.Lockpick 100 containers.
SawbonesSilverAcquire the Sawbones badge.Revive or heal a teammate 50 times.
Speed FreakSilverAcquire the Speed Freak badge.Use Adrenaline 100 times.
Breathe InSilverAcquire the Breathe In badge.Use Antidote 100 times.
Power SurgeSilverAcquire the Power Surge badge.Use Battery 100 times.
BullseyeSilverAcquire the Bullseye badge.Get a headshot on an enemy with throwables (brick or bottle) 50 times.
Major League PlayerSilverAcquire the Major League Player badge.Hit an enemy with a throwable 100 times.
BamboozlerSilverAcquire the Bamboozler badge.Distract 50 enemies using throwables.
Anger IssuesSilverAcquire the Anger Issues badge.Bash 50 locked doors or boarded doorways.
HunchbackSilverAcquire the Hunchback badge.Crouch for a collective total of one hour.
Slip and SliderSilverAcquire the “Slip and Slider” badge.Slide for a collective total of two minutes.
Big SaverGoldAcquire the Big Saver badge.Collect 15 Evidence.
MechanophiliacGoldAcquire the Mechanophiliac badge.Use any Rig 100 times.
Glutton for TherapyGoldAcquire the Glutton for Therapy badge.Finish 25 Trials. Must complete the Trial to count.
HoarderGoldAcquire the Hoarder badge.Collect 1000 items.
MarathonerGoldAcquire the Marathoner badge.Run for a collective total of one hour.
Can’t Touch ThisGoldAcquire the Can’t Touch This badge.Take no damage in 10 Trials.
Spider Eye LambPlatinumAcquire all badges.Unlock all 27 trophies.
