The Outlast Trials trophy list: All trophies and achievements

If you’re going for Platinum in The Outlast Trials and don’t know where to begin, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. The road to Platinum is relatively simple once you learn what actually needs to be done to hit the trophy criteria.
So, here are all trophies and how to unlock them in The Outlast Trials.
All The Outlast Trials trophies and achievements
Unlike other games, The Outlast Trials gives you literally no trophy description beyond “Acquire the badge.” Sounds simple enough, right? But when some of the names could link to multiple meanings, like the Trigger Happy trophy, or leave you completely puzzled, like the Chicken in a Pot, it’s tough to know where to begin in your run for Platinum. But don’t worry because we have all the answers below on how you can easily unlock each trophy in The Outlast Trials.
Trophies naturally accumulate by repeatedly playing through Trials and MK-Challenges. Performing actions such as running, sliding, and crouching in the Trial selection room (lobby) also count towards the trophy criterion. Unfortunately solo players like myself will struggle to hit Platinum when multiple achievements require you to play with teammates.
With 28 trophies to unlock, you may spend the majority of your Trials repeating actions, using a ton of inventory space, and ignoring the A+ grade requirements. Forget the extra XP, let’s dive into how you can unlock every trophy in The Outlast Trials.
|Trophy
|Type
|Description
|How to unlock
|Toastmaster
|Bronze
|Acquire the Toastmaster badge.
|Use Rig Recharger 50 times.
|Tapetum Lucidum
|Bronze
|Acquire the Tapetum Lucidum badge.
|Use night-vision for a collective total of 10 hours.
|Vision Quest
|Bronze
|Acquire the Vision Quest badge.
|Survive for a collective total of 10 minutes in Psychosis.
|Get Down
|Bronze
|Acquire the Get Down badge.
|Get knocked down 50 times.
|Hemophiliac
|Bronze
|Acquire the Hemophiliac badge.
|Lose 10,000 HP.
|Chicken in a Pot
|Bronze
|Acquire the Chicken in a Pot badge.
|Use hiding spots 100 times.
|Trigger Happy
|Bronze
|Acquire the Trigger Happy badge.
|Disarm 50 door traps.
|Together We Are Strong
|Bronze
|Acquire the Together We Are Strong badge.
|Execute 50 actions with teammates (e.g., help over walls).
|Crowd Control
|Bronze
|Acquire the “Crowd Control” badge.
|Kick 50 enemies off grappled or downed teammates.
|Hypochondriac
|Bronze
|Acquire the Hypochondriac badge.
|Use 200 Medicine.
|
|Sleight of Hand
|Bronze
|Acquire the Sleight of Hand badge.
|Lockpick 100 containers.
|Sawbones
|Silver
|Acquire the Sawbones badge.
|Revive or heal a teammate 50 times.
|Speed Freak
|Silver
|Acquire the Speed Freak badge.
|Use Adrenaline 100 times.
|Breathe In
|Silver
|Acquire the Breathe In badge.
|Use Antidote 100 times.
|Power Surge
|Silver
|Acquire the Power Surge badge.
|Use Battery 100 times.
|Bullseye
|Silver
|Acquire the Bullseye badge.
|Get a headshot on an enemy with throwables (brick or bottle) 50 times.
|Major League Player
|Silver
|Acquire the Major League Player badge.
|Hit an enemy with a throwable 100 times.
|Bamboozler
|Silver
|Acquire the Bamboozler badge.
|Distract 50 enemies using throwables.
|Anger Issues
|Silver
|Acquire the Anger Issues badge.
|Bash 50 locked doors or boarded doorways.
|Hunchback
|Silver
|Acquire the Hunchback badge.
|Crouch for a collective total of one hour.
|Slip and Slider
|Silver
|Acquire the “Slip and Slider” badge.
|Slide for a collective total of two minutes.
|Big Saver
|Gold
|Acquire the Big Saver badge.
|Collect 15 Evidence.
|Mechanophiliac
|Gold
|Acquire the Mechanophiliac badge.
|Use any Rig 100 times.
|Glutton for Therapy
|Gold
|Acquire the Glutton for Therapy badge.
|Finish 25 Trials. Must complete the Trial to count.
|Hoarder
|Gold
|Acquire the Hoarder badge.
|Collect 1000 items.
|Marathoner
|Gold
|Acquire the Marathoner badge.
|Run for a collective total of one hour.
|Can’t Touch This
|Gold
|Acquire the Can’t Touch This badge.
|Take no damage in 10 Trials.
|Spider Eye Lamb
|Platinum
|Acquire all badges.
|Unlock all 27 trophies.