The Outlast Trials trophy list: All trophies and achievements

If you’re going for Platinum in The Outlast Trials and don’t know where to begin, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. The road to Platinum is relatively simple once you learn what actually needs to be done to hit the trophy criteria.

So, here are all trophies and how to unlock them in The Outlast Trials.

All The Outlast Trials trophies and achievements

We Want You! To hit Platinum.

Unlike other games, The Outlast Trials gives you literally no trophy description beyond “Acquire the badge.” Sounds simple enough, right? But when some of the names could link to multiple meanings, like the Trigger Happy trophy, or leave you completely puzzled, like the Chicken in a Pot, it’s tough to know where to begin in your run for Platinum. But don’t worry because we have all the answers below on how you can easily unlock each trophy in The Outlast Trials.

Trophies naturally accumulate by repeatedly playing through Trials and MK-Challenges. Performing actions such as running, sliding, and crouching in the Trial selection room (lobby) also count towards the trophy criterion. Unfortunately solo players like myself will struggle to hit Platinum when multiple achievements require you to play with teammates.

With 28 trophies to unlock, you may spend the majority of your Trials repeating actions, using a ton of inventory space, and ignoring the A+ grade requirements. Forget the extra XP, let’s dive into how you can unlock every trophy in The Outlast Trials.