If you’re looking for a real challenge in The Outlast Trials, something to get that blood pumping and the hairs on the back of your neck standing up, then the new Program Ultra is the one for you.

Here is how to unlock Program Ultra in The Outlast Trials.

The Outlast Trials: How to unlock Program Ultra

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to release three Reagents to unlock Program Ultra. You do this by accumulating Release Tokens. Each Program has a different amount of Release Tokens available. First, unlock Program X by collecting 20 Release Tokens in Program Genesis. Once Program X is unlocked, complete it to accumulate 10 Release Tokens. We highly recommend completing the Program Genesis twice and Program X once. This will give you three Reagents (having completed the game three times) to unlock the final Program: Program Ultra.

Program Ultra is the third and final Program in The Outlast Trials. It offers the toughest, most demanding set of Trials and MK-Challenges. Program Ultra is ready and waiting for those who want to experience a real and terrifying setting, similar to attempting Outlast on Lunatic difficulty. While the Trials and MK-Challenges repeat themselves throughout the Programs, each Program increases in difficulty. As the difficulty rises, the Release Tokens become rarer and more difficult to accumulate.

You don’t need to collect all Release Tokens in one go, however, nor do you need to complete Program X to unlock Ultra. However, it is a good idea to complete X before attempting Ultra. Be sure to learn the ins and outs of all maps: Fun Park, Orphanage, Courthouse, and Police Station. Get a good grasp on how to evade enemies and make sure you develop the best loadout possible before you take on Program Ultra.