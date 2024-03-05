Navigating through the trial therapy in The Outlast Trials is no easy task, and actually getting a good grade in these challenges is even tougher. You have to improve your grade in trials if you want to get better rewards which means you need to learn how to do so.

There’s a steep learning curve for working toward obtaining a high grade and it’s definitely going to take hard practice before you can actually achieve one, but knowing what you should be focusing on to boost your grade will make the process a lot easier. Here’s how to improve your grade in The Outlast Trials.

What are you graded on in The Outlast Trials?

Many factors contribute to your overall grade. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You are graded on just about every single move and action you take in The Outlast Trials. Pretty much anything you do or don’t do can impact the grade you end up getting, so you have to remain vigilant of what you’re doing at all times if you want to improve your grade.

At the end of every trial, you get an evaluation with a breakdown of what you did right and wrong. Actions that you did right and that boost your grade are colored in black and have positive words like “correct” and “decent” next to them while actions you did poorly are colored red and have negative words like “unconvincing” and “distracted” by them.

Tasks you can do to shift your grade in a positive direction and boost your score include those that are helpful, productive, and contribute to the overall success of the trial. These specific tasks are as follows:

Using items Rigs Batteries Medicine Antidotes Bricks Bottles Adrenaline Rig Recharger Battery Booster Syringe

Finishing objectives

Completing the trial therapy successfully

Surviving psychosis

Hiding

Rescuing other players

Reviving other players

Finding Propaganda Posters

Collecting Evidence

Disarming traps Sound traps Door traps Explosive traps Floor traps

Bashing locked doors

Performing co-op moves

Unlocking containers with a lockpick

You can see what you did right and wrong at the end of each trial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Actions that will negatively impact your grade and make it more difficult to obtain a high rating are those that cause your or the team danger, draw enemy attention, and otherwise take away from the success of the trial.

These types of actions are as follows:

Losing sanity

Taking damage

Activating traps Sound traps Door traps Explosive traps Floor traps

Becoming incapacitated

Abandoning teammates

Failing the trial therapy

Dying

Outside of these, nothing impacts your trial grade. Factors like the time it takes to complete the trial, getting spotted by enemies, and finding more Propaganda Posters than required won’t affect your grade in any way.

When you play with others, you get both a team grade and an individual one. The team grade is a combination of everyone’s rankings in the trial which means it can only be improved by your fellow teammates also working to achieve a better grade. Your individual grade is what matters most though, so don’t worry too much about this.

How to get a better grade in The Outlast Trials

You’ve got this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a better grade in The Outlast Trials, you need to focus on performing actions that will help boost your grade while avoiding those that will drag it down. The best way to do this is to play very stealthy and strategically since most of the modifiers that bring your grade down are generally caused by moving too quickly and recklessly.

With this in mind, here are the overall best ways to ensure you improve your grade in The Outlast Trials.

Use every item you can, even if you don’t need to.

Check every wall you pass for Propaganda Posters.

Disarm traps when you see them even if you don’t need to pass through the area they’re blocking.

Look on desks, tables, and other surfaces to find Evidence.

Always help, save, and revive other players.

Damage villains whenever you can using throwable items or Rigs.

Hide when necessary.

Use your Rig as many times as you can in every trial.

Perform co-op moves when you find them.

There are a lot of different factors to juggle when you’re trying to achieve a stellar grade in The Outlast Trials, so consider playing with friends on other platforms using crossplay if you’re struggling. This is one of the most efficient ways to make any trial easier and help you get a better grade overall.