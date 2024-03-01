Category:
PS Plus free games March 2024: This month’s PlayStation Plus titles

Four games to grab.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 10:35 am
A promotional image showing the free PS Plus games for March 2024.
Image via Sony

PlayStation Plus members can enjoy four new games for free in March 2024.

Each of the four titles will be available to PlayStation Plus members from March 5 until April 1. You can see the PS Plus free games for March 2024 below.

EA Sports F1 2023

A promotional image for EA F1 2023 showing Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris.
Wheel-to-wheel racing. Image via EA Sports

EA Sports F1 2023 lets you get behind the wheel of some of the fastest cars in the world and compete for the F1 World Championship—and its arrival on PS Plus will arrive fresh off the back of the start of the new Formula One season.

New circuits, Las Vegas and Qatar, add more excitement throughout the season, and the game can help you get in the mood for the upcoming release of the latest edition, EA F1 24.

EA Sports F1 2023 is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

Sifu

Promotional art for PlayStation title Sifu.
Everybody was kung fu fighting. Image via Sloclap

Described as a “stylish yet gritty beat-em-up,” Sifu is made by Sloclap, which created the acclaimed PS4 fighting title Absolver, and follows a young kung fu student as he seeks revenge on those who murdered his family.

Sifu is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

Hello Neighbor 2

A promotional image for Hello Neighbour 2.
Like a good neighbor. Image via Gearbox

A follow-up to the original classic, Hello Neighbour 2 released in 2021 and sees you visit the town of Raven Brooks to uncover the secrets of, you guessed it, your neighbors. This time, you’re an investigative journalist looking to uncover the truth.

Hello Neighbour 2 features advanced neural network AIs that learn from you and other players, making for complex opponents as you search for clues and answers.

Hello Neighbour 2 is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

A promotional image for Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion.
All hail the Queen. Image via Bungie

There’s even more to do in the world of Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen expansion, which uncovers the mystery of Savathun’s Throne World. On your adventure, you can craft new weapons to defeat your enemies.

The Glaive is the new weapon type that provides powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and an energy shield to keep you safe. If you haven’t dived into Destiny 2 before, now is your chance.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

